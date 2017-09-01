Football Foolishness: Colin Kaepernick and Announcer Robert Lee

As a football fan, I watched Colin Kaepernick quarterback the San Francisco 49ers to a losing season last year. He played poorly. In fact, that was the second year in a row he played poorly.
He opted out of his contract, the owners of the 49ers decided not to re-sign him as quarterback for this upcoming year, and nobody else wanted him, either.
Last Wednesday, several hundred protestors from a dozen different groups appeared outside an owners meeting in Manhattan, demanding that somebody sign Kaepernick. The protesters claimed he was not being signed because at every game he’d kneel when the National Anthem was played, as a protest against police brutality and racial oppression. Signs read I’M WITH KAP.
This same week, an ESPN football announcer named Robert Lee was pulled from broadcasting the opening game between the University of Virginia and William & Mary because, others said, it might offend some people. Robert Lee is an Asian-American.
What the hell?
