Hamptons Event Highlights: Bobby Darin and Dean Martin, Beach Clean Up and More

OLDIES BUT GOODIES

Darin & Dino featuring New Millennium Big Band

When: September 15, 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: The New Millennium Big Band salutes two of music’s greatest icons, Bobby Darin and Dean Martin. Dance the night away to beloved classics from these two music legends.

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

OUTDOORS

Beach Clean Up Day

When: September 16, 9 a.m.

Where: Mashomack Preserve, 79 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island

What: Join the international coastal cleanup effort that clears and categorizes various marine debris found on our beaches. Help prevent sea creatures from being injured by trash and beautify the coastline.

Contact: 631-749-4219

SHOPPING

Southampton Antiques Fair

When: September 16, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton

What: Find antiques, furniture, jewelry, glass, vintage clothing, artwork, collectibles and more in the Red Barn and on the grounds.

Contact: 631-283-2494, southamptonhistoricalmuseum.org

SHOWTUNES

A Grand Tour – The Songs of Jerry Herman

When: September 16, 8 p.m.

Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Broadway performers Sal Viviano, Ted Levy and Deborah Traneli, along with Charlie Romo, Darren Ottati and Valerie diLorenzo perform the music of composer/lyricist Jerry Herman, known for shows like Hello, Dolly! and others.

Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

LECTURES & READINGS

Meet the Author: Ziva Bakman-Flamhaft

When: September 17, 1 p.m.

Where: Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach

What: Meet Ziva Bakman-Flamhaft, author of War Widow: How the Six-Day War Changed My Life, which chronicles her childhood in Israel and the tragedy that cut her marriage short.

Contact: 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net