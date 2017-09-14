Hamptons Event Highlights: Bobby Darin and Dean Martin, Beach Clean Up and More

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.
OLDIES BUT GOODIES
Darin & Dino featuring New Millennium Big Band
When: September 15, 8 p.m.
Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: The New Millennium Big Band salutes two of music’s greatest icons, Bobby Darin and Dean Martin. Dance the night away to beloved classics from these two music legends.
Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
OUTDOORS
Beach Clean Up Day
When: September 16, 9 a.m.
Where: Mashomack Preserve, 79 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island
What: Join the international coastal cleanup effort that clears and categorizes various marine debris found on our beaches. Help prevent sea creatures from being injured by trash and beautify the coastline.
Contact: 631-749-4219
SHOPPING
Southampton Antiques Fair
When: September 16, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Where: Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton
What: Find antiques, furniture, jewelry, glass, vintage clothing, artwork, collectibles and more in the Red Barn and on the grounds.
Contact: 631-283-2494, southamptonhistoricalmuseum.org
SHOWTUNES
A Grand Tour – The Songs of Jerry Herman
When: September 16, 8 p.m.
Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton
What: Broadway performers Sal Viviano, Ted Levy and Deborah Traneli, along with Charlie Romo, Darren Ottati and Valerie diLorenzo perform the music of composer/lyricist Jerry Herman, known for shows like Hello, Dolly! and others.
Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org
LECTURES & READINGS
Meet the Author: Ziva Bakman-Flamhaft
When: September 17, 1 p.m.
Where: Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach
What: Meet Ziva Bakman-Flamhaft, author of War Widow: How the Six-Day War Changed My Life, which chronicles her childhood in Israel and the tragedy that cut her marriage short.
Contact: 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net