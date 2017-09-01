Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, September 1, 2017

Photo: Fabio Formaggio/123rf
September 1, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
 Shin to knee to thigh high, residual E swell…

Wind Forecast:
N-NW winds at 10-15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.

Water Temp: 67°–69°
Wear a short-sleeve full, or a 2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 4:48 a.m. • LOW: 10:06 a.m. • HIGH: 5:38 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

NE micro-mush Saturday, SE wind-swell Sunday, W wind mush Monday, SW wind-swell Tuesday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

