Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, September 1, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Shin to knee to thigh high, residual E swell…

Wind Forecast:

N-NW winds at 10-15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.

Water Temp: 67°–69°

Wear a short-sleeve full, or a 2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 4:48 a.m. • LOW: 10:06 a.m. • HIGH: 5:38 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:



NE micro-mush Saturday, SE wind-swell Sunday, W wind mush Monday, SW wind-swell Tuesday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.