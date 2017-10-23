Behind the Hedges: A Modern Single in Bridgehampton

560 Toppings Path, Bridgehampton. Photo: Via BehindtheHedges.com
October 23, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

The Bridgehampton house is on 1.3 acres in the woods. There’s a pool, cabana and all-new cedar decking, with cedar covering the house’s exterior. Inside, check out the new oak flooring and kitchen and a fireplace in the master bedroom. There are three bedrooms and two baths. This lovely little Hamptons home is repped by JT Thomas and Robert Stearns at Halstead and can be yours for $1.395 million. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com…

