Behind the Hedges: Robert De Niro Looking to Rebuild Montauk House

by Lee Meyer

Iconic actor Robert De Niro recently applied to the East Hampton Town Zoning Board of Appeals requesting to tear down and rebuild his Old Montauk Highway house. Built in the 1950s (before zoning laws), the house is currently much closer to the ocean than would be allowed today. Sitting on 1.5 acres, the property is on a steep slope. The Zoning Board has noted that “The existing residence is has a footprint of 1,920 sq. ft. and is one story on the northern (street) side and two stories as the grade drops to the south (waterfront) side of the property.” We’ll see how this develops and if De Niro’s request is granted! Read more at BehindtheHedges.com