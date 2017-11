Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Food & Drink

by Dan's Best of the Best 2017

BEST BAGELS

Platinum – Bean and Bagel Cafe

Gold – Bagel Lovers

Silver – East End Bagel

Bronze – Love Lane Kitchen

BEST BAKERY

Platinum – Junda’s Pastry Crust & Crumbs

Gold – La Bonne Boulangerie

Silver – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southold

Bronze – Briermere Farms

BEST BBQ

Platinum – Maple Tree BBQ

Gold – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse

Silver – Grace & Grit Burger Pop Up

Bronze – Spicy’s BBQ

BEST BEER/BEVERAGE DISTRIBUTOR

Platinum – North Fork Taps & Corks

Gold – Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

Silver – Eastern Front Brewing Co.

Bronze – Moustache Brewing Co.

Bronze – Long Ireland Brewing

BEST BREWERY

Platinum – Riverhead Ciderhouse

Gold – Jamesport Farm Brewery

Silver – Moustache Brewing Co.

Silver – Port Jeff Brewing Co.

Bronze – Eastern Front Brewing Co.

BEST BRICK OVEN PIZZA

Platinum – Perabell Food Bar

Gold – Grana

Silver – Lenny’s Pizza & Restaurant

Bronze – Roadhouse Brick Oven Pizza

BEST BURGERS

Platinum – Tweed’s

Gold – Cliff’s Elbow Room

Silver – Grace & Grit Burger Pop Up

Bronze – O’Mally’s

Bronze – First & South

BEST BUTCHER

Platinum – My Butcher Meat Shop Wading River

Gold – Wayside Market

Silver – Hamptons Prime Meat

BEST CANDY STORE

Platinum – The Candy Man – Orient

Platinum – North Fork Chocolate Company

Gold – Sweet Indulgence – Greenport

Silver – Love Lane Sweet Shop

Bronze – Frigate

BEST CAPPUCCINO

Platinum – North Fork Roasting Co.

Gold – A Touch of Venice

Silver – Hampton Coffee Co. – All Locations

Bronze – D’latte Pastry Gelato Bar

BEST CHEESE SHOP

Platinum – Cheese Spice Market

Gold – Bruce’s Cheese Emporium and Cafe

Silver – Oldish Farms

Bronze – Brew Cheese

BEST CLAM BAKE

Platinum – Bouy One

Gold – Southold Fish Market

Silver – Cooperage Inn

BEST CLAM CHOWDER

Platinum – Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market

Gold – Tweed’s

Silver – Jerry and the Mermaid

Bronze – Cliff’s Elbow Room

BEST COCKTAILS

Platinum – North Fork Taps & Corks

Gold – A Touch of Venice

Silver – Spiro’s Lounge & Restaurant

Bronze – Brix Rye

BEST COFFEE

Platinum – North Fork Roasting Co.

Gold – Hamptons Coffee Co. – Aquebogue

Silver – Love Lane Kitchen

Bronze – Sarikopa Organic Coffee and Tea House

Bronze – D’latte Pastry Gelato Bar

BEST COOKIES

Platinum – Rachel Cronemeyer Cakes & Confections

Platinum – Junda’s Pastry Crust & Crumbs

BEST CUPCAKES

Platinum – Cakes Couture & More

Gold Rachel – Rachel Cronemeyer Cakes & Confections

Silver – Junda’s Pastry Crust & Crumbs

Silver – Jill Hendrickson Cakes

BEST DESSERTS

Platinum – Cakes Couture & More

Gold – Modern Snack Bar

Silver – A Touch of Venice

Bronze – Junda’s Pastry Crust & Crumbs

BEST FARM STAND

Platinum – Sep’s Farms

Gold – Greenlawn Sodding Farm

Silver – Wowak Farms

BEST FARMER’S MARKET VENDOR

Platinum – Greenport Jerkey Company

Gold – 63 South Chill Street

Silver – Backyard Brine

Bronze – Harbes Family Farm & Vineyard

BEST FARMERS MARKET

Platinum – Greenport Farmers Market

Gold – Riverhead Farmers Market

BEST FRENCH FRIES

Platinum – First and South

Gold – Grace & Grit Burger Pop Up

Silver – Tweed’s

Bronze – Deep Water Bar and Grille

Bronze – McDonald’s

BEST FRIED CHICKEN

Platinum – Main Road Biscuit Co.

Gold – Salamander General Store

Silver – Spicy’s BBQ

Silver – J&L’s Chicken, Fish & Ribs

Bronze – Chicken Now

BEST FROZEN YOGURT

Platinum – Magic Fountain

Gold – Yogurt Expressions

Silver – Self Serve Fresh Greek and Frozen Yogurt

BEST GOURMET FOOD SHOP

Platinum – Amazing Olive

Gold – Lombardi’s Love Lane Market

Silver – Love Lane Kitchen

BEST GYRO

Platinum – Wednesday’s Table

Gold – Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant

Silver – Turkuaz Grill

Silver – Mazi

BEST HEALTH FOOD

Platinum – Green Earth Grocery

Gold – The Market in Greenport

Gold – Love Lane Kitchen

BEST ICE CREAM

Platinum – Magic Fountain

Gold – Snowflake

Silver – 63 South Chill Street

Bronze – Yogurt Expressions

Bronze – Scoops

Bronze – Dairy Land

BEST LIQUOR STORE

Platinum – Wines by Nature

Gold – Greenport Wine and Spirits

Silver -Wine Mart

Bronze – Michael’s Liquor Store

BEST LOBSTER DINNER

Platinum – Orient by the Sea Marina & Restaurant

Gold – Claudio’s Clam Bar

BEST LOBSTER ROLL

Platinum – Southold Fish Market

Gold – Love Lane Kitchen

Gold – Noah’s

Silver – Dark Horse

Bronze – Modern Snack Bar

BEST MUFFINS

Platinum – Wendy’s Deli

Gold – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southold

BEST PIZZA

Platinum – Michelangelo – Cutchogue

Gold – Grana Trattoria Antica

Silver – Michelangelo – Mattituck

Bronze – Pagano’s Pizzeria

BEST RAW BAR

Platinum – Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market

Gold – Orient by the Sea Marina & Restaurant

Silver – Frisky Oyster

Bronze – Claudio’s Clam Bar

BEST SMOOTHIE

Platinum – Maximus

BEST STEAK

Platinum – Tweed’s

Gold – Cliff’s Elbow Room

Silver – A Touch of Venice

Bronze – Old Fields

BEST SUMMER DRINK

Platinum – A Touch of Venice

Gold – A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria

Gold – Modern Snack Bar

BEST SUSHI

Platinum – Tony’s Asian Fusion – Mattituck

Gold – Zakura – Greenport

BEST TACO

Platinum – Maple Tree BBQ

Gold – Lucharitos

Silver – Funcho’s Fajita Grill

Bronze – The North Fork Shack

BEST WINGS

Platinum – Maple Tree BBQ

Gold – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse

Silver – Boom Burger

Silver – Jerry and the Mermaid

Bronze – Phil’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge