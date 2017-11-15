Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism

by Dan's Best of the Best

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses won in the many North Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism categories!

Keep your eye out for all our 2017 winners in the November 10, 2017 issue of Dan’s Papers and right here on DansPapers.com.

And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your favorites in the Hamptons and North Fork.

BEST AIR CHARTER

Platinum – Helicopter Flight Services

Gold – Wings Air

BEST BED & BREAKFAST

Platinum – Blue Iris B&B

Gold – Seven B&B on Shelter

BEST BED & BREAKFAST / INN

Platinum – Ram’s Head Inn

Platinum – Blue Iris B&B

Gold – Bayview Inn & Restaurant

Gold – Ellis House B&B

BEST BIKE RENTAL

Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles

Gold – Dan’s Bike Rental

BEST BOAT RENTAL

Platinum – Lighthouse Marina

Gold – Port of Egypt

BEST BOAT RETAILER

Platinum – Lighthouse Marina

Gold – Modern Yachts

Silver – Strong’s Marine – Mattituck

Bronze – Port of Egypt

BEST CAMP

Platinum – Indian Island Golf camp

BEST CAR / LIMO SERVICE

Platinum – Groundlink

Gold – Main Street Drivers

BEST CHARTER / SAIL BOAT

Platinum – Peconic Cruise Line

Gold – Heron Yacht Charters

BEST GOLF COURSE

Platinum – Indian Island Golf Course

Gold – The Vineyards Golf Club

BEST HOTEL

Platinum – The Inn at East Wind

Gold – Harborfront Inn

Silver – Hotel Indigo East End

Silver – Ram’s Head Inn

Bronze – Holiday Inn Riverhead

Bronze – The Chequit

BEST KAYAK / CANOE / SUP RENTAL

Platinum – One Love Beach

Gold – Eagle’s Neck Paddling Co.

Silver – Peconic Paddler

BEST MARINA

Platinum – Lighthouse Marina

Gold – Strong’s Marine – Mattituck

Silver – Modern Yachts

Bronze – Great Peconic Bay Marina

BEST SUMMER CAMP

Platinum – Dorothy P. Flint 4-H Camp