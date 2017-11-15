Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses won in the many North Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism categories!
Keep your eye out for all our 2017 winners in the November 10, 2017 issue of Dan’s Papers and right here on DansPapers.com.
And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your favorites in the Hamptons and North Fork.
BEST AIR CHARTER
Platinum – Helicopter Flight Services
Gold – Wings Air
BEST BED & BREAKFAST
Platinum – Blue Iris B&B
Gold – Seven B&B on Shelter
BEST BED & BREAKFAST / INN
Platinum – Ram’s Head Inn
Platinum – Blue Iris B&B
Gold – Bayview Inn & Restaurant
Gold – Ellis House B&B
BEST BIKE RENTAL
Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles
Gold – Dan’s Bike Rental
BEST BOAT RENTAL
Platinum – Lighthouse Marina
Gold – Port of Egypt
BEST BOAT RETAILER
Platinum – Lighthouse Marina
Gold – Modern Yachts
Silver – Strong’s Marine – Mattituck
Bronze – Port of Egypt
BEST CAMP
Platinum – Indian Island Golf camp
BEST CAR / LIMO SERVICE
Platinum – Groundlink
Gold – Main Street Drivers
BEST CHARTER / SAIL BOAT
Platinum – Peconic Cruise Line
Gold – Heron Yacht Charters
BEST GOLF COURSE
Platinum – Indian Island Golf Course
Gold – The Vineyards Golf Club
BEST HOTEL
Platinum – The Inn at East Wind
Gold – Harborfront Inn
Silver – Hotel Indigo East End
Silver – Ram’s Head Inn
Bronze – Holiday Inn Riverhead
Bronze – The Chequit
BEST KAYAK / CANOE / SUP RENTAL
Platinum – One Love Beach
Gold – Eagle’s Neck Paddling Co.
Silver – Peconic Paddler
BEST MARINA
Platinum – Lighthouse Marina
Gold – Strong’s Marine – Mattituck
Silver – Modern Yachts
Bronze – Great Peconic Bay Marina
BEST SUMMER CAMP
Platinum – Dorothy P. Flint 4-H Camp