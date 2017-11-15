Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism

Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism
Dan's Best of the Best 2017 Recreation, Travel & Tourism North Fork South Fork, Photo: Dangubic/iStock/Thinkstock
November 15, 2017 by Dan's Best of the Best

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses won in the many North Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism categories!

Keep your eye out for all our 2017 winners in the November 10, 2017 issue of Dan’s Papers and right here on DansPapers.com.

And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your favorites in the Hamptons and North Fork.

BEST AIR CHARTER
Platinum – Helicopter Flight Services
Gold – Wings Air

BEST BED & BREAKFAST
Platinum – Blue Iris B&B
Gold – Seven B&B on Shelter

BEST BED & BREAKFAST / INN
Platinum – Ram’s Head Inn
Platinum – Blue Iris B&B
Gold – Bayview Inn & Restaurant
Gold – Ellis House B&B

BEST BIKE RENTAL
Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles
Gold – Dan’s Bike Rental

BEST BOAT RENTAL
Platinum – Lighthouse Marina
Gold – Port of Egypt

BEST BOAT RETAILER
Platinum – Lighthouse Marina
Gold – Modern Yachts
Silver – Strong’s Marine – Mattituck
Bronze – Port of Egypt

BEST CAMP
Platinum – Indian Island Golf camp

BEST CAR / LIMO SERVICE
Platinum – Groundlink
Gold – Main Street Drivers

BEST CHARTER / SAIL BOAT
Platinum – Peconic Cruise Line
Gold – Heron Yacht Charters

BEST GOLF COURSE
Platinum – Indian Island Golf Course
Gold – The Vineyards Golf Club

BEST HOTEL
Platinum – The Inn at East Wind
Gold – Harborfront Inn
Silver – Hotel Indigo East End
Silver – Ram’s Head Inn
Bronze – Holiday Inn Riverhead
Bronze – The Chequit

BEST KAYAK / CANOE / SUP RENTAL
Platinum – One Love Beach
Gold – Eagle’s Neck Paddling Co.
Silver – Peconic Paddler

BEST MARINA
Platinum – Lighthouse Marina
Gold – Strong’s Marine – Mattituck
Silver – Modern Yachts
Bronze – Great Peconic Bay Marina

BEST SUMMER CAMP
Platinum – Dorothy P. Flint 4-H Camp

Related Articles

2017 Dan's Best of the Best Arts & Entertainment - South Fork, North ForkDan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Arts & Entertainment Dan's Best of the Best 2017 North Fork South Fork Home & Personal ServicesDan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Home & Personal Services 2017 Dan's Best of the Best Arts & Entertainment - South Fork, North ForkDan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: South Fork Arts & Entertainment 2017 Dan's Best of the Best Food & Drink - North Fork South ForkDan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Food & Drink

BACK TO Best of the Best 2017

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo