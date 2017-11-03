Hamptons Kids Events: Open Mic, Shakespeare, Pollock Drips Painting

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons this weekend, November 3–5.
ALL THE WORLD
Student and Adult Auditions for William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet
When: November 3, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton
What: Directed by Josh Gladstone, performances run Fridays through Sundays, March 14-25, 2018 with school matinees on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Rehearsals will be held evenings and weekends in January, February and March. Student roles include Romeo, Juliet, Benvolio, Mercutio, Tybalt, Paris, Balthasar, Peter, Prince Escalus, Apothecary. To schedule an audition, email or call. Sides will be available, but a 1-2 minute classical monologue is encouraged.
Contact: Jennifer at 631-324-4051 or jennifer@guildhall.org
YOUTH BUREAU
Open Mic Night at Bay Burger
When: November 3, 7 p.m.–9 p.m.
Where: Bay Burger, 1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor
What: Students in grades 5–12 can to showcase their talents by performing live. Entertain or be entertained while enjoying Bay Burger’s burgers, hotdogs, shakes, and ice-cream! Youth bands, acoustic music, karaoke, spoken word/poetry and comedic acts welcome. Performing is absolutely free. Youth bands must pre-register to reserve a performance time slot.
Contact: 631-702-2425, pstrecker@southamptontownny.gov,southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau
WRITING
Middle School Workshop
When: November 4, 10 – 11 a.m.
Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Students in grades 6 through 8. Experience the craft of writing outside of the classroom. This workshop encourages young writers to get comfortable with the act of writing and see just how fun and rewarding writing can be. Sessions include writing prompts, discussion of craft and technique, and constructive group critique. Snacks provided. No registration necessary.
Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org
FUNDRAISER
LI Kitties 9th Annual Fundraiser
When: November 5, noon to 3 p.m.
Where: Buckley’s Irish Pub, 386 Montauk Highway, Center Moriches
What: Hot buffet, 50/50 raffle, auction (all items donated by local businesses and cat lovers) to support sanctuary kitties.
Contact: 631-987-8152
PAINTING
Express Yourself with Pollock Drip Painting!
When: November 5, 3-4 p.m.
Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Kids ages 5-12 create their own Pollock-style paintings with the help of teachers from the Pollock-Krasner study center. Please register in advance. Free.
Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org