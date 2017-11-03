Hamptons Kids Events: Open Mic, Shakespeare, Pollock Drips Painting

by What to Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons this weekend, November 3–5.

ALL THE WORLD

Student and Adult Auditions for William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet

When: November 3, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Directed by Josh Gladstone, performances run Fridays through Sundays, March 14-25, 2018 with school matinees on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Rehearsals will be held evenings and weekends in January, February and March. Student roles include Romeo, Juliet, Benvolio, Mercutio, Tybalt, Paris, Balthasar, Peter, Prince Escalus, Apothecary. To schedule an audition, email or call. Sides will be available, but a 1-2 minute classical monologue is encouraged.

Contact: Jennifer at 631-324-4051 or jennifer@guildhall.org

YOUTH BUREAU

Open Mic Night at Bay Burger

When: November 3, 7 p.m.–9 p.m.

Where: Bay Burger, 1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor

What: Students in grades 5–12 can to showcase their talents by performing live. Entertain or be entertained while enjoying Bay Burger’s burgers, hotdogs, shakes, and ice-cream! Youth bands, acoustic music, karaoke, spoken word/poetry and comedic acts welcome. Performing is absolutely free. Youth bands must pre-register to reserve a performance time slot.

Contact: 631-702-2425, pstrecker@southamptontownny.gov,southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

WRITING

Middle School Workshop

When: November 4, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Students in grades 6 through 8. Experience the craft of writing outside of the classroom. This workshop encourages young writers to get comfortable with the act of writing and see just how fun and rewarding writing can be. Sessions include writing prompts, discussion of craft and technique, and constructive group critique. Snacks provided. No registration necessary.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

FUNDRAISER

LI Kitties 9th Annual Fundraiser

When: November 5, noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Buckley’s Irish Pub, 386 Montauk Highway, Center Moriches

What: Hot buffet, 50/50 raffle, auction (all items donated by local businesses and cat lovers) to support sanctuary kitties.

Contact: 631-987-8152

PAINTING

Express Yourself with Pollock Drip Painting!

When: November 5, 3-4 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Kids ages 5-12 create their own Pollock-style paintings with the help of teachers from the Pollock-Krasner study center. Please register in advance. Free.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org