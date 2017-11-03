Joy Behar Publishes ‘The Great Gasbag’ Guide to Surviving Trump

by SOTH Team

Hamptonite, outspoken comedian and The View co-host Joy Behar‘s new book, The Great Gasbag: An A-to-Z Study Guide to Surviving Trump World (Harper), hit stores last Tuesday, October 24 and it’s getting high marks from readers. But anything criticizing or lauding Donald Trump will be divisive—in this case, the book has 22 five star reviews, nine one stars reviews and a single three star review on Amazon.com, averaging out at four stars (the scant two reviews on Barnes & Noble’s site offer five stars and one star for an average of three stars).

Featuring Behar’s signature straight talk and devilish wit, The Great Gasbag offers an alphabetical guide to what’s “wrong” with President Trump, whom the comedian calls “the Orange One.” The book descriptions reads as follows:

Put down the knife, lock away the gun, lay aside the noose, Joy Behar is here to save you from suicide as she hot walks you through the next four years (two if we are lucky, less if liberal dreams come true). Besides despair, the sane response to the insanity in the White House is laughter. On her hit ABC daytime show The View, Joy has been blunt in her condemnation of the comb over-in-chief, and her words have electrified and inspired millions in the resistance for whom #notmypresident has become a rallying cry.

For liberals, The Great Gasbag brings some much-needed levity to their worst nightmare come true: Trump in the “Orange House.” Behar, who says she’s a fan of the classics, writes, “A lot of thought went into choosing the title of this book,” which, of course, is a play of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. Other titles she considered (that are family friendly enough to share here) include: Con with the Wind, Pride and Very Prejudiced, Catcher in the Lie, Not Such Great Expectations, The Age of Ignorance, Gullible’s Travels, A Farewell to the Constitution, The Son In-Law Also Rises and War and Hair Piece. “Maybe I’ll use some of those titles in the followup book,” she adds.

The list of titles is a small sample of the humor within The Great Gasbag—and that’s before Behar even gets to the letter , which is . She also notes, “The catharsis of writing saved me a fortune in therapy bills.”

It seems Behar isn’t the only Hamptons celeb to realize writing Trump satire could help them endure the next four years. Fellow resistor Alec Baldwin‘s lengthily titled You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump (A So-Called Parody) comes out next Tuesday, November 7.