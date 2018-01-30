Book a Stay at Dan’s Best Hamptons + North Fork B&Bs and Inns

January 30 is National Plan for Vacation Day. So, whether you’re planning a trip to the East End or getting together a local staycation in the Hamptons or North Fork, look to our Dan’s Best of the Best winners for guidance.
Last year, our readers voted for their favorite bed & breakfasts and inns in our annual Dan’s Best of the Best competition, so check out the winners (including some ties) on each of the Twin Forks and book a visit ASAP. Heck, maybe stay one night at each!
Find more Dan’s Best of the Best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and check out all our 2017 winners here.
SOUTH FORK
Platinum
Hampton Maid
259 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com
Gold
The Baker House
181 Main Street, East Hampton
631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com
Silver
The Inn Spot on the Bay
32 Lighthouse Road, Hampton Bays
631-728-1200, theinnspot.com
Bronze
c/o The Maidstone
207 Main Street, East Hampton
631-324-5006, themaidstone.com
Bronze
The Bridgehampton Inn
639 Montauk Highway, Southampton
631-283-9292, bridgehamptoninn.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Blue Iris Bed & Breakfast
1100 Skunk Lane, Cutchogue
631-734-7126, blueirisbedandbreakfast.com
Platinum
Ram’s Head Inn
108 South Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights
631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com
Gold
Bayview Inn & Restaurant
10 Front Street, South Jamesport
631-722-2659
Gold
Ellis House B&B
47100 Main Road, Southold
631-765-6106, ellishousebandb.com