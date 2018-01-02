Get Fit in 2018 with Dan’s Best Hamptons or North Fork Personal Trainers

Get fit with Dan's Best of the Best Personal Trainers in 2018, Photo: luckybusiness/123RF
January 2, 2018 by Dan's Best of the Best

New Year’s Day is over, and your holiday binge-eating pass has been officially revoked! For many it’s time to start getting our bodies back to beautiful—so it’s no mistake that January 2 is National Personal Trainers Awareness Day.

With our New Year’s resolutions still fresh, today is the day to find a fitness guide and guru—because let’s face it, without them, we’ll be back to the couch, remote and bag of Doritos at the ready, in a matter of days or weeks. Take control and let one of Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Hamptons and North Fork Group / Personal Trainers winners take you to the fitness finish line in 2018!

Find more Dan’s Best of the Best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and check out all our 2017 winners here.

SOUTH FORK

Platinum
MMFitness – Monica Murphy
Henry Road, Southampton
facebook.com/monicamurphyfitness

Gold
Silich Core + Strength – Linda Silich
East Hampton
631-767-2709, silichcore.com

Silver
Hamptons Wellness on Wheels
Hamptons
631-375-5591, hamptonswellnessonwheels.com

Bronze
JT Personal Fitness
50 Station Road, Water Mill
631-287-5156, jtpersonalfitness.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum
Steve Tria @ CrossFit Impervious
121A Main Road, Riverhead
631-404-6528, crossfitimpervious.com

Gold
Greg Trent
126 E. Main Street, Riverhead
631-681-3078, gtstrong.com

Silver
Jabs
32845 Main Road Cutchogue
631-315-5227, jabsny.com

Bronze
BodyRite Training
1604 Main Road Jamesport
631-276-9407, bodyritetraining.com

