Get Fit in 2018 with Dan’s Best Hamptons or North Fork Personal Trainers

New Year’s Day is over, and your holiday binge-eating pass has been officially revoked! For many it’s time to start getting our bodies back to beautiful—so it’s no mistake that January 2 is National Personal Trainers Awareness Day.

With our New Year’s resolutions still fresh, today is the day to find a fitness guide and guru—because let’s face it, without them, we’ll be back to the couch, remote and bag of Doritos at the ready, in a matter of days or weeks. Take control and let one of Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Hamptons and North Fork Group / Personal Trainers winners take you to the fitness finish line in 2018!

SOUTH FORK

Platinum

MMFitness – Monica Murphy

Henry Road, Southampton

facebook.com/monicamurphyfitness

Gold

Silich Core + Strength – Linda Silich

East Hampton

631-767-2709, silichcore.com

Silver

Hamptons Wellness on Wheels

Hamptons

631-375-5591, hamptonswellnessonwheels.com

Bronze

JT Personal Fitness

50 Station Road, Water Mill

631-287-5156, jtpersonalfitness.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Steve Tria @ CrossFit Impervious

121A Main Road, Riverhead

631-404-6528, crossfitimpervious.com

Gold

Greg Trent

126 E. Main Street, Riverhead

631-681-3078, gtstrong.com

Silver

Jabs

32845 Main Road Cutchogue

631-315-5227, jabsny.com

Bronze

BodyRite Training

1604 Main Road Jamesport

631-276-9407, bodyritetraining.com