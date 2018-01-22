Billy Joel to Play 100th Madison Square Garden Show of His Career

by SOTH Team

Sag Harbor music icon Billy Joel announced that he will be playing his 100th career show at Madison Square Garden on July 18. The momentous event also marks his 54th consecutive concert at the legendary NYC venue since starting his residency there in January 2014.

Pre-sale tickets to the July show became available exclusively for Citi cardmembers at 10 a.m. today, Monday, January 22 through Thursday, January 25 at 10 p.m. via citiprivatepass.com. Tickets for purchase by the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 26 via ticketmaster.com and by calling Ticketmaster at 866-858-0008. Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden box office on Saturday, January 27. Prices range from $65.50 to $139.50.

Joel has played one show per month at the Garden over the course of his residency, making him a record-breaking music franchise at the storied arena, much like the New York Knicks, Rangers and Liberty are sports franchise.

Beloved by fans everywhere, the Piano Man is one of the biggest concert draws in the world and continues his achievement with an impressive run of sold-out consecutive stadium shows and concert arenas, including a number of recent shows at venues outside his MSG residency. He’s sold 150 million records over the past quarter century, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, ranking Joel as one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history.

To get an idea of what his MSG concerts are like, check out Dan Rattiner‘s recollection of what he calls “A total love fest,” here.

Also see Mickey Paraskevas‘s sketch book from that same concert here.