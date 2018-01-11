Eight Hamptons Home Improvement Ideas and Experts to Try in 2018

by House & Home

There’s always room for improvement in our Hamptons homes, and unless your home improvement skills are on par with Bob Villa, you might want to seek out some local experts for their professional knowhow.

Consider Switching To Propane: According to the U.S. Department of Energy, if you heat your home with electric energy, you are paying 60% more than you need to for the same heat you will get from propane gas. From furnace heating to outdoor lighting, propane gas can fuel your home or business. Contact family-owned and operated Bay Gas Service in Shirley and they can get you started with converting.

Everybody Must Get Stones: There’s no better time of the year to start a renovation project, and whether you want to build an interior or exterior oasis be sure to visit Southampton Masonry’s Southampton or Wainscott showrooms where you’ll find the widest selection of brick, brick pavers, wall and cultured stone. They’ve been serving the East End since 1976 and have not only the largest and most extensive inventory of natural and hand-made products, but also competitive prices and a professional and knowledgeable staff to boot.

Up Your Window Game: While you’re picking out your stones and tiles, why not pick out new drapes, shades, shutters, sheers or blinds? New window dressings can serve a number of purposes, from creating new and exciting lighting effects to increasing energy efficiency. And, of course, they look great. Linda and Paul at Windows and Walls Unlimited have more than 26 years of experience and you’re sure to appreciate their friendly, reliable, courteous and enthusiastic approach to ideas and challenges.

Customize Your Cabinetry: For more than 25 years, Hampton Door and Cabinetry Company has been building custom pieces for homes and businesses throughout Long Island. The collection of work crosses many different styles and periods from traditional through transitional and into ultra modern. Every piece is handcrafted, with an absolute dedication to quality, detail, and precision.

Stay Entertained: Does your 5,000-square-foot home only have a 1,000-square-foot sound system? With today’s technology a home entertainment system should immerse you. To guarantee the best possible multimedia experience in your home, it’s best to call the professionals. For the past 15 years, Chris and Mike Brody and their in-house team at Crescendo Designs in Southampton have been just those professionals. They know what kind of whatchamacallit to put where and what kind of a whosamagig will deliver the best sound, based on the unique specifications of your home.

Fill Up Your (Wine) Cellar: If you’re reading Dan’s Papers you already know East Enders love their wine. While you don’t need to have a dedicated state-of-the-art wine cellar to get your collection going, it wouldn’t hurt. And it might help to look toward the heart of Long Island wine country for answers. The folks at North Fork Wine Cellar Designs know that a good wine collection and a good wine cellar are both a very personal process, and they will help guide you to the wine cellar of your dreams. In the meantime, head directly to the source at East End wineries on the North and South Forks to stock up on your favorite local reds, whites and rosés, or stop by your local wine shop.

Raise the Roof: Here’s to hoping that melting snow will not cause the dreaded “drip, drip, drip” sound. A leaking roof not only ruins your ceiling, wallpaper or, if you’re a business owner, your wares, it can also lead to extensive structural damage if not addressed quickly. Lucky for you M. Stevens Roofing, a family-owned and operated business, serves not only residential needs but commercial and industrial clients as well. Don’t take our word for it. M. Stevens was voted Dan’s Best of the Best Platinum more than once.

Refresh with Paint: There’s no better time to spice things up with a new paint job than the beginning of a new year. Might we recommend Pantone’s 2018 color of the year, Ultra Violet (not “ultraviolet,” which is invisible and gives you a sun tan, but a shade of purple). Or how about Sherwin-Williams’s Spalding Grey, an ode to that famed Sag Harbor writer and monologist. You could make it a DIY project, but those things take forever. DiNome Painting in Southampton, however, will get the job done correctly and in a timely fashion—without cutting corners, which is so easy to do when you do it yourself. Like DiNome says, “preparation is the key to a quality paint job.”