2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bon Jovi Debuts Hampton Water Rosé

by Grapevine

East Hampton’s Jon Bon Jovi has been rocking stadiums for over three decades, and this spring, he and his band are being inducted into Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to celebrate their amazing achievements in the music industry. And they’ll have a brand new drink of choice to celebrate this momentous occasion, Bon Jovi’s very own Diving into Hampton Water rosé.

Bon Jovi told The New York Times that the name of the wine was coined by his son Jesse Bongiovi and is an homage to his family’s East Hampton home, where they often enjoy rosé while vacationing in the summer. His favorite spots on the East End are Round Swamp Farm, Topping Rose House and Blue Parrot, of which he is part owner. When he’s not dining, Bon Jovi enjoying long walks along Main Beach with his family and bicycling.

While Bon Jovi and his son were visiting Languedoc-Roussillon in Southern France, they discovered the talented French winemaker Gérard Bertrand and decided to collaborate to make Hampton Water. The team put their creative expertise together to create a unique blend of Grenache, cinsault and Mourvédre grapes that encapsulates the East End lifestyle in each sip.

The new rosé hits the Hamptons market in mid-February for $25 a bottle.

A short two months after Hampton Water debuts, fellow East Ender Howard Stern will induct Bon Jovi into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Bon Jovi explained on The Howard Stern Show that he spent a considerable amount of time deciding who should be the one to induct him, but he ultimately realized that it had to be Stern. He explained, “Our careers have paralleled in a lot of ways and whether it was the ups or the downs, we’ve come through everything together. Nobody knows not only me but the members of the band as well as Howard.”

Bon Jovi will be one of the five performers honored at the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on April 14, alongside The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and Nina Simone.