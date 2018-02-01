The Billy Joel Channel Returns to SiriusXM February 1st

by SOTH Team

For those that have the satellite radio service or app known as SiriusXM, tomorrow might as well be Christmas, because The Billy Joel Channel is set to return to the service for a limited time only! And this station has changed a lot since it went off the air last October. This time around, Sag Harborite Billy Joel will sing, play piano, tell stories, and introduce songs from several of his favorite artists to his loyal listeners.

This exclusive channel features Joel’s wide gamut of songs spanning across four decades. This includes all of his numerous greatest hits including Piano Man, Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song) and New York State of Mind, which recently won him a Grammy. Both studio and live albums will be played on the station, as well as new insights and stories from Joel that have never been heard on SiriusXM before.

Not only will the station play music from Joel’s dozens of albums and singles, it will also play every American Beatles LP with Joel sharing some of his most memorable stories as a long-time Beatles fan. The channel will also feature a new weekly segment called BJ the DJ. Each week Joel will pick a different music genre, covering everything from Pop to R&B, and he’ll play some of his favorite songs from the artists he admires most while adding piano accompaniment.

Joel is just one example in a long list of SiriusXM channels based around one iconic artist or band including: Jimmy Buffett, Bon Jovi, The Beatles, Eminem, Bruce Springsteen, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Tom Petty and B.B. King.

The Billy Joel Channel launches on Thursday, February 1st at noon ET and will run through Saturday, March 3rd at 3:00 a.m. ET. It can be found on the SiriusXM app and satellite radios by tuning in to channel 30.