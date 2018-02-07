Check Out Dan’s Best of the Best North Fork & Hamptons Health Food

by Dan's Best of the Best

Valentine’s Day is the perfect cheat day… cheating on your diet, of course, not the more sinister implication. We’ve done our part to cover the tastiest desserts and most delectable V-Day dining, but we haven’t prepped our readers for the week before.

The days leading up to Valentine’s require a strict diet chock-full of natural, healthy foods and lots of exercise to guarantee perfectly fitting date-night attire. It would be a terrible shame if the outfit that’s been sitting in the back of the closet, waiting for the big day, is a little too snug around the pudge.

Well, there’s no need to worry about that! Check out Dan’s Best of the Best health food spots on the North Fork and in the Hamptons, and make sure to look through the entire catalogue of winners at DansBOTB.com.

North Fork

Platinum

Green Earth Market

50 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-369-2233, genfm.com

Gold

Love Lane Kitchen

240 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com

Gold

The Market

44 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-8803, themarketgreenport.com

Hamptons

Platinum

Second Nature Health Food

70 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-8117, secondnaturemarkets.com

Gold

Provisions

7 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-3636, provisionsnaturalfoods.com

Silver

75 Main

75 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-7575, 75main.com

Silver

Wild By Nature

252 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-723-3071, wildbynature.com