Check Out Dan’s Best of the Best North Fork & Hamptons Health Food

Valentine’s Day is the perfect cheat day… cheating on your diet, of course, not the more sinister implication. We’ve done our part to cover the tastiest desserts and most delectable V-Day dining, but we haven’t prepped our readers for the week before.
The days leading up to Valentine’s require a strict diet chock-full of natural, healthy foods and lots of exercise to guarantee perfectly fitting date-night attire. It would be a terrible shame if the outfit that’s been sitting in the back of the closet, waiting for the big day, is a little too snug around the pudge.
Well, there’s no need to worry about that! Check out Dan’s Best of the Best health food spots on the North Fork and in the Hamptons, and make sure to look through the entire catalogue of winners at DansBOTB.com.
North Fork
Platinum
Green Earth Market
50 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-369-2233, genfm.com
Gold
Love Lane Kitchen
240 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com
Gold
The Market
44 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-8803, themarketgreenport.com
Hamptons
Platinum
Second Nature Health Food
70 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-8117, secondnaturemarkets.com
Gold
Provisions
7 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-3636, provisionsnaturalfoods.com
Silver
75 Main
75 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-7575, 75main.com
Silver
Wild By Nature
252 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-723-3071, wildbynature.com