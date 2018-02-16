East End Kids Events This Week: February 16–20, 2018

by What To Do

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, February 16–20, 2018.

SING OUT LOUD

Open Mic Night

When: February 16, 7–9 p.m.

Where: Hampton Coffee Company, 749 Country Road 39A, Southampton

What: Are you in grades 5–12 and looking for an opportunity to share your talent with your community? Then check out this free open mic night! Acoustic solo artists and groups, karaoke, poetry/spoken word, and comedic acts are all welcome to participate.

Contact: 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov

ONE MAN’S TRASH

Recycled Remix with Bash the Trash

When: February 16, 6–8 p.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

What: Come make some noise in this interactive performance and workshop. Learn how the band builds, performs, and educates with musical instruments made from repurposed material and make your own recycled instrument.

Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

SLIMY NEW FRIENDS

Eastern Tiger Salamander Search with Andy

When: February 17, 7:30 p.m.

Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Herpetologist Andy Sabin will take us into the nighttime woods in search of the largest of our native salamanders, the endangered Eastern Tiger Salamander. This walk will take place only if there have been heavy rains, so call ahead.

Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org

PAPER, NOT PLASTIC

The Paper Bag Project

When: February 17, 1:00 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: Be part of artist Francisco Alvarado-Juárez’s creative process and join this special ongoing workshop though Fall 2018. Attendees will have the opportunity to help paint and cut hundreds of brown paper bags that will become part of his dynamic fall exhibition.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

BUILDING BLOCKS

Legos, Blocks and More

When: February 20, 3:45–4:45 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Kids have a blast digging into a huge selection of various and creative building blocks, including Legos. It’s totally free with no registration necessary.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org