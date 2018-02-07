Gwyneth Paltrow and Barbra Streisand In Talks to Join ‘The Politician’

by SOTH Team

Amagansett resident Gwyneth Paltrow and Barbra Streisand are currently in talks to co-produce and co-star in Netflix’s newly acquired musical comedy series The Politician. In what is being called the biggest “TV package sale of the year,” the streaming service has ordered two full seasons without even seeing a pilot.

The upcoming show is the brainchild of Paltrow’s fiancé Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, who have co-created a number of popular series including Glee and Scream Queens. Tony-winner Ben Platt of Dear Evan Hansen will have a large role in the series, with multiple musical numbers in the first two seasons. Paltrow and Streisand are also expected to get musical numbers if their deals go through.

Aside from the creative team involved, not much else is know about the show. The few details that have been leaked only divulge that the series will revolve around Platt’s character Payton, a wealthy politician from Santa Barbara, who will be involved in a different political race each season. It is unclear, as of yet, what roles Paltrow and Streisand’s characters will play. No other actors have been announced, but it has been reported that Platt is heavily involved in the casting of the show. Production is slated to start toward the end of the summer.

Paltrow has not worked with Falchuk, Brennan and Murphy since she guest starred on five episodes of Glee from 2010­–14, which she won her first Emmy Award for. Her most critically acclaimed role was as the lead actress of Shakespeare in Love, which awarded her an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Her last appearance on-screen was Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, which will be followed by the anxiously anticipated Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018.