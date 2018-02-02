Hamptons Gifts Guaranteed Not to Bore Your Valentine

by Shopping

What better way to express love and admiration for your significant other than buying the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for them?

Candy is nice, but you can’t celebrate Valentine’s Day without flowers. Whether you want long-stemmed and fragrant red roses or a posy of pretty pink blossoms, Dan’s Best of the Best Platinum winner Ivy League Flowers and Gifts (ivyleagueflowersandgifts.com), located in Southold, offers free delivery for local (Southold) online orders. Roses and Rice (rosesandriceflorist.com) in East Quogue, also a Dan’s Best of the Best Platinum winner, has beautiful, affordable, impressive modern bouquets to chose from.

Melt your true love’s heart with the coolest item for sale anywhere. Elon Musk’s Boring Company is now taking pre-orders for the Boring Company Flamethrower. Yes, flamethrower. No, it’s not really a flamethrower, but a flamethrower-shaped torch that does throw flames a few feet. Either way, it’s guaranteed to liven up any party… The Boring Company Fire Extinguisher is sold separately. boringcompany.com/flamethrower.

Say hello to my little friend … A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:42pm PST

Don’t get stuck in the snow again. HeatTrak’s Heated Snow-Melting Mats melt snow on contact to prevent snow and ice accumulation on walkways and stairs around your home—and your driveway! Made of customized thermoplastic material, the mats are portable and designed to be left outside all winter long. The mats generate heat to melt snow at a rate of 2” per hour, leaving the pathway to your home clean and clear all day. With the mats’ built in watertight connector cables, you can connect Residential Mats to create your perfect snow melting solution—all on a single electric outlet! heattrak.com.



The Sag Harbor Partnership officially closed on the purchase of the soon-to-be Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center. Now, it’s on to the building, programming, education programs and endowment for the Cinema. There are several ways to donate—some through shopping—towards those goals. For example, a $5,000 tax-deductible donation lets you name a seat! Sag Harborite Gail Gallagher has some Cinema swag for sale, including phone cases, canvas prints, notebooks, mugs and more. Others are selling beanie hats, baseball hats and T-shirts. There’s also Annette Hinkle’s book Sag Harbor: 100 Years of Film in the Village and Hamptons Handpoured Cinema Candles. Proceeds from all these items go directly to the Cinema. Visit sagharborpartnership.org for information on these goods.

Eliza Werner will re-open the main building of her Sage Street Antiques complex on the corner of Sage Street and Route 114 in Sag Harbor over Presidents Day weekend. Antiques fans have made do with the contents of her smaller building on Sage Street over the winter, but they will be lining up for a piece of history soon… 114 Division Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-4036.

Speaking of antiques, have you visited Antiques Center Southampton lately? It’s constantly changing and always “a real trip” down memory lane. 245 County Road 39, Southampton, 631-726-7275, flowersandcompanyantiquescenter.com.

Save 5 cents at the grocery store in style with the new reusable, screen-printed canvas totes from the South Fork Natural History Museum. The totes are 100% cotton, machine washable and the perfect size for running errands and grocery shopping. They’re available in six educationally fashionable prints. Two are shown above. Totes are $20 each and current SoFo members receive a 10% discount. sofo.org.