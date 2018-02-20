Nick & Toni’s/Golden Eagle Host Night Out With Artist Sylvia Witzenmann

by Food & Dining

The Golden Eagle and Nick & Toni’s partnership series continues on Wednesday, February 28, with “A Night Out With Sylvia Witzenmann – Exploration of Gold.”

This night of fine art, fine dining and riveting conversation will begin at the Golden Eagle Studio 144 (144 North Main Street, East Hampton) at 5:30 p.m., when Witzenmann will take guests on a journey through the history of goldsmithing, including a demonstration and group exercise. After the journey has concluded, guests will make their way to Nick & Toni’s (136 North Main Street, East Hampton) to enjoy a specially priced two-course dinner and discuss art with Witzenmann and each other. A ticket to this incredible evening is $75, which includes the art workshop and dinner.

Sylvia Witzenmann grew up in Pforzheim, one of the oldest jewelry manufacturing centers in Germany. She’s studied under well-known goldsmith Bruna Martinazzi of Italy, and worked with fellow jewelers for over 20 years in New York City’s Diamond District. She currently works from her NYC studio, using gold as her primary medium, along with other metals and gorgeous gemstones, to make unique jewelry pieces that are sought after by collectors all over the world. Witzenmann’s achievements include designing a collection of jewelry for the NYC Metropolitan Opera Guild’s 50th anniversary celebration, selling her jewelry through the Metropolitan Museum of Art and exhibiting her art in galleries all across the United States.

Aside from her love of goldsmithing, she also found inspiration in painting Hamptons seascapes during a summer in East Hampton. The artist first sketched the harbor, the boats and the way the light hit the water. She then began taking her materials indoors, painting day scenes at night in an effort to explore her memory and convey that the nature of an impression remains internal for quite some time, even before a paintbrush touches canvas.

For Wednesday’s class, Witzenmann wants to excite and inform guests about gold, including where it came from and why its been worshipped and fought over from ancient history to the present. She will then give guests a rare chance to play goldsmith and work with this precious metal.

Following this week’s event, the “A Night Out With” series will continue with Jane Martin on March 7 and Darlene Charneco on March 14. Each night is $75 per person, which includes the art workshop and all required supplies and dinner, including tax and tip. Each night has a limited number of seats, and spaces must be reserved online at goldeneagleart.com.

To preview some of Witzenmann’s beautiful jewelry and paintings, check out her website at sylviawitzenmann.com.