Avengers Assemble to Sing ‘The Marvel Bunch’ for Jimmy Fallon

by SOTH Team

The Avengers may be preparing to take on their greatest foe this weekend, in the official release of Avengers: Infinity War, but first, they must conquer a different kind of challenge: a musical parody.

The April 25 episode of The Tonight Show starring Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon opened with a musical title sequence, featuring not one, not two, but eight and a half Avengers. Except now, they’re going by The Marvel Bunch. In a bizarre parody of The Brady Bunch (because why the heck not?), East Hamptonite Robert Downey Jr., Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman and the three Chrises (Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth) lent their voices to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new theme song, and the result is super.

Downey Jr. (Iron Man) sang the first few lines of the song, with Johansson (Black Widow), Hemsworth (Thor) and Evans (Captain America) completing the first verse: “Here’s the story/ Of a playboy genius/ Who was gearing up to form some sort of crew/ One’s a former Russian spy/ A god of thunder/ One fought in World War II.”

Pratt (Star Lord) stole the spotlight in the second verse, with by Mackie (Falcon), Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Boseman (Black Panther) singing backup: “It’s the story/ Of a handsome Star Lord/ Like the greatest to ever walk the Earth, by far/ And a Falcon/ A magic doctor/ Wakanda forever.”

After the character intros, they sing about their impending battle against the mighty Thanos: “So then, one day, all the heroes were assembled/ To fight a villain who packed much more than a punch/ And this group was labeled the Avengers/ That’s the way we all became the Marvel Bunch.”

At the end of the number, the logo disappears and reveals Tom Hiddleston (Loki), who turns to Hemsworth and says, “Ah, hello brother.” To which Thor yells, “Shut up!” But why are you still reading the play-by-play when you could be watching the hilarious video below?