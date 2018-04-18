eARThHamptons 2018 Celebrates Earth Day with Fine Art and More

by Artists & Galleries

A group of East End artists, local farmers and purveyors are joining forces at Ashawagh Hall (780 Springs Fireplace Road) in Springs this weekend for eARThHamptons 2018, a two-day, Earth Day-friendly art and design celebration from Saturday, April 21 to Sunday, April 22. An opening reception is scheduled for Saturday, April 21 from 5–9 p.m.

Along with showcasing six artists and designers, the event will include related programming of interest to a wide audience.

eARThHamptons focuses on the concept that our immediate surroundings and what makes up home and habitat can be beautiful while still honoring sustainable practices. To this end, the work of artists, designers, architects, landscapers and builders combine to make healthier beautiful environments.

“We continue to look forward to growing an enjoyable way to combine all the elements that make up our habitats at large and bring more attention to sustainable practices in the art and design world, as well as our everyday lives,” eARThHamptons creator, organizer and artist Anahi DeCanio says in the announcement, which points out her particular fondness for the natural beauty found on the East End.

The roster of artists brings a mix of styles and genres that range from traditional painting and fine art photography, to contemporary art with an edgy bent. Work on view includes pieces by glass artist Mary Milne, photographer Donna Renna, renowned sculptor Phyllis Hammond, plein air landscape painter Aurelio Torres, and DeCanio, an abstract painter.

This year’s event also features the return of Ecuadorian native, master craftsman and fine custom furniture designer Angel Naula. His Naula Workshop in Brooklyn has collaborated with acclaimed interior designers and architects to complete high-profile residential projects for Robert Kennedy Jr., Hugh Jackman, Norah Jones and Rupert Murdoch, among others.

Uruguayan born, DeCanio creates abstract works built of layers and patinas with rich textures resulting in lovely, meaningful overall compositions. She works at the Douglas Elliman real estate firm and sits on the Artists Alliance of East Hampton board. On the East End, Anahi is represented by the William Ris Gallery in Jamesport.

An internationally known sculptor and East Hampton resident, Hammond has displayed her work at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza and Pratt Institute, among others. Her mostly aluminum sculptures start out as free doodles and after much cutting, folding, twisting and turning, they become dramatic, playful three-dimensional works.

While studying interior design at NYSID, Milne became interested in the studio glass movement that had been evolving and become an important part of the established art scene in NYC. The East Hampton resident has exhibited at the Lehman gallery, East End Arts juried shows, Peconic Land Trust and Nature Conservancy landscape shows, among many others. Milne is also a board member of the Artist Alliance of East Hampton.

Renna’s photography has been privately exhibited and collected for the past several years. Deeply drawn to photographing and creating images of water, whether that be the ocean, the bay, the Mediterranean Sea or pools, she’s fascinated by the ability to suspend time by freezing the motion of water.

Also from Uruguay, like DeCanio, Torres was raised in New York City by his father Horacio Torres, an accomplished, classically trained artist, though he now lives and works in East Hampton. His world travels have inspired him to create much of his work in natural, outdoor settings. His aesthetic sensibility is one of essential simplicity and natural, uncontrived beauty.

Learn more at earthhamptons.com.