East End Kids Events This Week: April 13–15, 2018

by What to Do

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, April 13–15, 2018.

Visit our online events calendar to find even more things for adults and kids to do, at Events.DansPapers.com.

CHANCE TO SHINE

Open Mic NIght

When: April 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Bay Burger, 1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor

What: The Southampton Youth Bureau is providing students a chance to showcase their music, spoken word, poetry and comedic acts at this laid back venue. Free. Register to reserve a timeslot. Grades 5–12.

Contact: 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov

ULTIMATE GAMERS

Video Game Tournament

When: April 14, 11 a.m.

Where: Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays

What: Tournament games include Mortal Kombat, Call of Duty, Mario Kart, Injustice, Madden, Super Smash Brothers, Just Dance and more. Participants are divided into middle and high school brackets. Winners in each bracket will be entered to win a brand new gaming console. $5 in advance, $10 at door. Grades 5–12.

Contact: 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov

PLAY TIME

Board Game Marathon

When: April 15, 1 p.m.

Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton

What: High school students are invited to the Young Adults Room for a board game marathon, complete with snacks and tons of fun. Free. Registration required.

Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

COSTS NO MONET

Monet’s Garden: Painting Class

When: April 15, 2 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Using paints, students create their own garden inspired by Claude Monet’s “Garden at Giverny” painting. Free. Registration required. Ages 5–9.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

PENGUINS CAN’T FLY

Birds of a Feather: Features of Flight

When: April 15, 10:30 a.m.

Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, Bridgehampton

What: Come learn the answer to why penguins can’t fly and more about the special features birds have that allow them to survive. For an additional $3, kids can follow along with a fill-in booklet to take home. Parents $15, children 8–12 $10. Register for address.

Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org