Hamptons Event Highlights: May 12–16, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, May 12–16, 2018.

CELEBRATING SPRING

East Hampton Spring Street Fair

When: May 12, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Newtown Lane, East Hampton

What: The East Hampton Chamber of Commerce invites people of all ages to their 2nd annual spring celebration. The event features live music, art, food, a kid zone, live community mural painting and more.

Contact: 631-324-0362, easthamptonchamber.com

LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE

Comics & Artists Stand Up to Opiates

When: May 12, 8 p.m.

Where: 230 Down, 230 Elm Street, Southampton

What: Comedian headliners include Joey Kola, Eagle Witt and Dan Naturman. All proceeds help New Hope Rising, Inc. to provide quality care and services to those impacted by addiction on Long Island.

Contact: 631-466-7223, newhoperisingny.org

BURNING CARBS TO SPLURGE LATER

Montauk Mother’s Day 5K

When: May 13, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Montauk Village Green, 742 Montauk Highway, Montauk

What: Celebrate Mother’s Day by taking a run, walk or stroll around Fort Pond to benefit a family in need. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m.

Contact: montaukyouth.org

BUDDING BAKERS

Spring Citrus-Blueberry Bread with Lemon Glaze

When: May 14, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays

What: Join Simply Creative Chef Rob Scott for this hands-on class, where patrons will make bread ready to take home and bake that is moist, delicious and packed with flavor. Patrons will need to bring a 4x8x2 loaf pan, two medium bowls, a rubber spatula and a 1/2-cup of pecans.

Contact: 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

BARING THEIR SOULS

Writers Out Loud

When: May 16, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton

What: Experience an hour-long reading of brief personal essays by local writers in the library’s weekly Personal Essay Workshop led by Carol Goodale.

Contact: 631-283-0774, myrml.org