Hamptons Event Highlights: May 12–16, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, May 12–16, 2018.
Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.
CELEBRATING SPRING
East Hampton Spring Street Fair
When: May 12, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Where: Newtown Lane, East Hampton
What: The East Hampton Chamber of Commerce invites people of all ages to their 2nd annual spring celebration. The event features live music, art, food, a kid zone, live community mural painting and more.
Contact: 631-324-0362, easthamptonchamber.com
LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE
Comics & Artists Stand Up to Opiates
When: May 12, 8 p.m.
Where: 230 Down, 230 Elm Street, Southampton
What: Comedian headliners include Joey Kola, Eagle Witt and Dan Naturman. All proceeds help New Hope Rising, Inc. to provide quality care and services to those impacted by addiction on Long Island.
Contact: 631-466-7223, newhoperisingny.org
BURNING CARBS TO SPLURGE LATER
Montauk Mother’s Day 5K
When: May 13, 8:30 a.m.
Where: Montauk Village Green, 742 Montauk Highway, Montauk
What: Celebrate Mother’s Day by taking a run, walk or stroll around Fort Pond to benefit a family in need. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m.
Contact: montaukyouth.org
BUDDING BAKERS
Spring Citrus-Blueberry Bread with Lemon Glaze
When: May 14, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays
What: Join Simply Creative Chef Rob Scott for this hands-on class, where patrons will make bread ready to take home and bake that is moist, delicious and packed with flavor. Patrons will need to bring a 4x8x2 loaf pan, two medium bowls, a rubber spatula and a 1/2-cup of pecans.
Contact: 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org
BARING THEIR SOULS
Writers Out Loud
When: May 16, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton
What: Experience an hour-long reading of brief personal essays by local writers in the library’s weekly Personal Essay Workshop led by Carol Goodale.
Contact: 631-283-0774, myrml.org