South O’ the Highway

Hamptons Celebrity Moms Celebrate Mother’s Day on Instagram

Messages of love to mothers, kids and even husbands!

SOTH Team May 13, 2018
Jack Brinkley-Cook, Alexa Ray Joel, Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Barry Gordin

Hamptons celebrity moms took to Instagram on Mother’s Day and in the days leading up to it this week to honor their mothers or their children. Some even offered a nod of recognition to their husbands.

Water Mill pop icon and mother of two (Max and Emme) Jennifer Lopez posted a selfie with her mother along with some loving words of gratitude. “You made me believe I could do anything and I wouldn’t be the woman I am today of it weren’t for you. I love you with all my heart,” Lopez says in the note to her beautiful mom. A few hours later, she posted a pic of the Mother’s Day cards from her family.

Among her Mother’s Day posts, Hamptonite Christie Brinkley gave followers a little dance interlude video with daughter and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Sailor Brinkley Cook. She also shared a shot of her and son Jack Brinkley Cook for “#mothersdayweek” and her cover of the May 13 issue of Parade magazine featuring her with Sailor and eldest daughter Alexa Ray Joel.

Amagansett mother of three, with a boy on the wayHilaria Baldwin posted a video featuring her and the children, along with their dad and her loving husband Alec Baldwin. She also shared a few “mom phrases” she says ended up being complete fails.

Bridgehampton’s Kelly Ripa celebrated Mom’s Day with a few Instagram messages, including one to remember her brunch with hubby Mark Consuelos and their three kids,Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

Another Bridgehampton resident, Madonna, shared her “wonder and amazement” with motherhood in one post featuring three of her adopted kids. She also posted a message honoring the struggle of her late mother.

How did you spend your Mother’s Day? Share with us using the hashtag #dansmothersday.

