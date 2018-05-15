Rosé Soirée Countdown: Sandbar Chef Guy Reuge

Guy Reuge, Executive Chef of the Sandbar in Cold Spring Harbor is bringing his popular chickpea fries with sriracha aioli to Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche on Sunday, May 27 at the Southampton Arts Center. Reuge has a well-earned reputation for using his classical training to make elegant dishes for Long Islanders, often incorporating local ingredients. As he says, “I’m always looking forward to this event—I love the crowd, the ambiance and the fraternity.”

Where are you from?

The Loire Valley in France—I’m still influenced by the respect of the changing seasons and the way my childhood was, with access to great gardens and home cooking from my mother.

What’s your earliest food memory?

Being wakened up early on Sunday mornings by the aroma coming from the kitchen, as my mother was cooking a special Sunday lunch every week. I would jump out of bed and go help her make a pie or a roast.

What piece of equipment do you treasure?

I love the feel of wooden spoons matched with a great pot.

How does living on the East End inform your cooking?

The East End is a great source of inspiration created by our farms, fishing industry and vineyards. From spring to early winter our rich region supplies the chefs with an ever-growing array of ingredients that get better every passing year.

Who inspired your career the most?

I worked in Strasbourg with an old classic chef named Honore Lacombe. He was 76 and I was 18. Our taste in music was at opposite poles, but in food we were a pair, as he was my mentor and he determined my career by helping me to do better every day.

Which Long Island wines are you drinking these days?

As the summer is fast approaching, I like to think of rosé but meritage finds its way to my glass as well.

What’s the most unusual substitution you’ve ever been asked to make on one of your menu items?

Too many to remember, but just this week someone requested that a birthday candle be placed an a red snapper dish!

What does the term “taste of summer” bring to mind for you?

Joy of finding myself with a group of friends ready to cook great food on a hot and long summer day.

What’s an ingredient or method that you refuse to use?

I never use foods I really don’t care for like lentils, tilapia and processed ingredients.

What’s the most important thing to teach the next generation of chefs?

Care, dedication and perseverance. Without those three, one must quickly give up the idea of becoming a chef.

What is your definition of “succulent?”

Something that happens rarely and will stay in my memory for my entire life.

When you taste a dish so outstanding that your taste buds and your brain converge on giving you some of the greatest pleasure there is. Sometimes it involves wine, as well….

What makes a cocktail a “craft cocktail?”

Just like a chef, when a bartender concocts special infusions, syrups and mixes to create amazing drinks. I always respect their sense of taste.

What’s your favorite beverage to take on an East End picnic?

Rosé and bubbly.

What else would you like to tell our readers about dining, and drinking, on the East End this summer?

Take the time to visit our beautiful vineyards and discover the quality of the food being cooked here—it gets better every year.

Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche is Sunday, May 27 at the Southampton Arts Center. GA tickets are $140. VIP tickets are $190 and include event entry from 5 to 8 p.m. PLUS access to the Rosé After Dark VIP After Party Presented by The Palm by Whispering Angel, from 8 to 10 p.m. For tickets and more information about all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteofSummer.com. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend.

