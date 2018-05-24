The Gateway Features Tony-winning Shows Throughout Summer 2018

The Gateway’s summer schedule features a slate of Tony Award winning shows that guarantee, as always, a great night out. Read all the way to the end for their Children’s Theatre schedule.

A Chorus Line

Through May 26

Winner of the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, A Chorus Line celebrates both the glamour and grind of 17 talented dancers, and is the musical for everyone who’s ever had a dream of making it in showbiz. The unforgettable score features such classics as “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Hope I Get It” and more. With its celebration and true-to-life depiction of performers and their struggle to achieve greatness on the Broadway stage, A Chorus Line has earned unanimous praise and is one of the biggest smash hit musicals to ever play on the Great White Way.

Nunsense

June 6–23

Nunsense is a barrel of laughs for all ages with zany songs and never-ending smiles. The show is a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia. Updated with new jokes, additional lyrics, two new arrangements, this timeless riot is not to be missed.

Memphis

July 5–21

Inspired by the underground dance clubs of 1950s Memphis, this award-winning musical bursts off the stage with song, dance and a thrilling tale of fame and forbidden love. Inspired by actual events, Memphis is about a white radio DJ who wants to change the world and a black club singer who’s ready for her big break. Features a Tony-winning original score with music by Bon Jovi founding member David Bryan.

Cabaret

August 1–18

Willkommen to the infamous Kit Kat Klub in Berlin, where the Emcee, Sally Bowles, and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd—and to leave their troubles outside. A sexy nightclub set in troubled times makes for the backdrop for one of the most talked-about musicals of all time. This Tony Award winning show features a few of the most memorable songs in theater history, including “Cabaret,” “Two Ladies” and “Maybe This Time.”

Flashdance the Musical

August 29–September 5 at Patchogue Theatre

What a feelin’! Flashdance the Musical is the inspiring and unforgettable story of 18-year-old Alex, a welder by day and “flashdancer” by night, who dreams of going to the prestigious Shipley Dance Academy and becoming a professional dancer. Based on the classic film, Flashdance is an inspiring musical about the power of holding onto your dreams and love against all odds. Prepare to be blown away with an astonishing musical spectacle and phenomenal choreography with an iconic score including the smash hit “Maniac,” “Manhunt,” “Gloria,” “I Love Rock & Roll” and the sensational title track “Flashdance!”

Children’s Theatre

Children’s Theatre will feature four kid-centric shows the whole family can enjoy. The first, Bubble Trouble, takes the stage Friday, July 6 and Saturday, July 7. Jeff Boyer takes bubbles to the max in this one-man bubble extravaganza. Mixing comedy, music and interactive bubble-magic, he engages and delights audiences of all ages. Journey “under the sea” with Ariel and her aquatic friends in a Gateway School for the Performing Arts production of The Little Mermaid. Celebrated Off-Broadway illusionist Max Darwin will display his unique brand of visual magic, comedy and audience participation on August 3. Finally, your favorite practically perfect nanny takes center stage in Mary Poppins Jr., an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs and breathtaking dance numbers. “Anything can happen if you let it.”

The Gateway, 215 South Country Road, Bellport. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org