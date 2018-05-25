‘The Affair’ Season 4 Trailer Reveals More About Montauk-Set Series

Showtime announced the June 17 air date for The Affair Season 4 back in January, and they released a short teaser in April, but the official trailer revealed earlier this month is the first solid picture of what’s to come.

What initially appeared to be the Montauk bluffs in the 49-second teaser turns out to be seaside cliffs in Morro Bay, California. As the new trailer explains—unless we’re totally off base—Helen (Maura Tierney) and boyfriend Vic (Omar Metwally)have left New York for the balmy West Coast, but unfortunately for her, it seems Noah (Dominic West) has joined them there in order to be with his kids.

At one point he says, “I’ve upended my life to follow you here. This is supposed to be a partnership, Helen.”

“I finally have a new life,” she says in a voiceover as Noah shows up at her door, palm trees in the background. “The only problem is you’re still in it.”

Aside from chasing his ex-wife to California, Noah is teaching again—this time at a charter school—though it’s unclear where the school is located. It also appears he’s starting a relationship with Jenelle (Sanaa Lathan), the principal of his new school.

Meanwhile, troubled Montauk native Alison (Ruth Wilson) has found her way into the arms of a new character, Ben (Ramon Rodriguez), a US Marine and veteran. But things with her ex-husband Cole (Joshua Jackson) might not be totally over.

“I hate that I can’t give up on you,” Cole says to, very possibly, Alison in a voiceover.

Cole’s current wife Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno) seems to believe he’s carrying a torch for Alison. Cole tries to assure her, saying, “I am not going to leave you.” To which Luisa replies, “Clearly not today. Alison is busy.” Burn.

Despite the introduction of Morro Bay, Montauk will play at least a bit part in the new season. More than one shot show Alison in her hometown and it would be rather jarring if Showtime completely abandoned The End just for a few tax credits offered by the Golden State.

The new season separates its four core characters and offers them a look at life without the other three. As Showtime explains, “Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind for good—with a season about new beginnings, tragic ends and the ever-elusive possibility of forgiveness.”

Other Season 4 guest stars include Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Christopher Meyer (The Fosters), Amy Irving (Alias) and Phoebe Tonkin (The Originals).

The Affair Season 4 airs on Showtime Sunday, June 17 at 9 p.m.