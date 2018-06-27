South O’ the Highway

Alec Baldwin Invites Melania Trump to Be His SNL Wife

Her jacket is sure to make an appearance, but will she be the one wearing it?

SOTH Team June 27, 2018
Alec Baldwin and Melania Trump, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin just can’t get enough of the Trumps. Discontent with simply playing President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live (SNL), he reached out to the First Lady on Twitter asking her to become his TV wife.

Melania Trump caused a media ruckus for wearing a Zara jacket that read “I really don’t care. Do U?” on her way to McAllen, Texas to meet Latin American children who had been separated from their parents for entering America illegally. Baldwin responded by tweeting in the form of a letter to the First Lady, telling her, “We know what you’re thinking. What you’re feeling. You are quaking [with] anticipation. Shuddering [with] a strange, newfound courage.” He continues, “Come. Come over to the light. We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible. And then do SNL with me.”

He then tweeted an old photo of the two of them together, adding, “We have a chair waiting for you in the [SNL] make-up room.” Melania has yet to respond at this time.

While the thought of the President’s wife on SNL seems far fetched, the show did recently include a guest appearance from the President’s alleged mistress, Stormy Daniels. Earlier this month, Baldwin spoke to Southamptonite Howard Stern on his radio show about two reliable sources that have told him Melania loves his Trump impression and believes it to be spot-on, but her spokesperson has denied this claim. Trump, on the other hand, needs no spokesman to reveal his thoughts on the actor’s portrayal.

Only time will tell if Melania takes Baldwin up on his offer, but if she wants to keep living in the White House, the choice is an easy one. Then again, maybe she doesn’t care about that either.

