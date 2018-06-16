Claudia Fleming Cooks Strawberry Cobbler on CBS News Sunday

North Fork Table & Inn (NFTI) owner Claudia Fleming, who will be honored at the Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork event on July 7, is appearing on CBS Sunday News this Sunday, June 17, at 8:50 a.m. In the live cooking segment, Fleming will demonstrate her Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler Scented with Rosewater while discussing her involvement with Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork.

The event, which takes place at The Halyard at Sound View in Greenport, gathers a dozen top chefs to celebrate Fleming and her many contributions to North Fork cuisine through a special, once-in-a-lifetime dinner for discerning food fans. Wine will flow throughout and a fabulous dessert will follow.

Along with running NFTI, Fleming is a cookbook author and is known as one of the county’s most respected pastry chefs, winning the James Beard Foundation award for Outstanding Pastry Chef in 2000. So it should be a thrill to learn from the master while watching on CBS Sunday.

Fleming studied the art of the pâtissier in France, and has plied her trade at some of New York’s legendary restaurants, including Union Square Café, Montrachet, Tribeca Grill and Gramercy Tavern, which she helped open in 1994.

She will be joined at Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork by her partners Mike and Mary Mraz and her executive chef Stephan Bogardus, as well as Halyard’s Galen Zamarra; Jennilee Morris of Grace & Grit; Marissa Drago of Main Road Biscuits; Rachel Cronemeyer of Nick & Toni’s; Phil Mastriglio of Oyster Pond Shellfish; Taylor Knapp of Peconic Escargot; Noah Schwartz of Noah’s and Suffolk Theater; Tom Schaudel of A Mano, Jewel, A Lure and Kingfish; Matty Boudreau of the Preston House & Hotel; and Steve Amaral of North Fork Chocolate Company.

Join Fleming at Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork hosted by The Halyard at Sound View Greenport on Saturday, July 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $150 and are on sale now at DansTasteofSummer.com. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend.