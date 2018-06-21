East End Kids Event Highlights: June 22–27, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, June 22–27.

The Jackson Pollock Experience Tour & Painting

June 22, 10 a.m.

All ages are invited to take a guided tour of the studio/home of artists Jackson Pollock and his wife Lee Krasner. Finish the adventure with a hands-on action painting workshop with a canvas that you get to take home. Art history has never been so much fun! $40 per person.

Pollock Krasner Home, 830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio/jackson-pollock

Playful Learning Preschool Labs

June 23, 11 a.m.

Kids ages 3–5 can utilize science, technology, engineering, art, math and early literacy to explore engaging topics about the world. Playful Learning offers a fun and educational experience that provides personalized learning and builds natural curiosity in an elevated classroom environment. $50 per class.

Playful Learning Studio, 46 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-899-4574, playfullearning.net

Graphic Novel Club

June 24, 12:30 p.m.

Come to the John Jermain Memorial Library to read your favorite graphic novels and hang out with friends each month in this ongoing program. This week’s discussion will be All’s Fair in Middle School by Victoria Jamieson, so come grab a copy at the main circulation desk. This event is intended for grades 4–6. Free.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

EDITOR’S PICK

Art Hike for Tick Bite Awareness

June 24, 1 p.m.

This family-friendly event is open to the public and features a hike through Indian Island Park with winning posters, and honorable mentions, displayed in kiosks along the 30-minute trail. Local experts will share tick bite prevention strategies at the start of the trail, and tick check and removal tips at the end. Free.

Indian Island Park, Route 105, Riverhead. 609-287-9700, tickwise.org

Trip to Sagamore Hill

June 27, 8:30 a.m.

Hop on the bus at The Church of St. Rosalie’s parking lot, then enjoy a staff-guided tour of the Theodore Roosevelt Home courtesy of the Hampton Bays Public Library. After the tour, explore the Sagamore Hill grounds and Old Orchard Museum on your own, followed by a prix fixe lunch at Canterbury’s Oyster Bar & Grill in Oyster Bay. $76 per person (includes bus, gratuity, admission to Teddy Roosevelt Home, and prix fixe lunch).

The Church of St. Rosalie, 31 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org