East End Kids Event Highlights: June 24–July 4, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, June 24–July 4, 2018.

EDITOR’S PICK

Independence Day Fireworks

June 30–July 14, times vary

The biggest holiday of the summer is here at last, and there’s only one way to celebrate—fireworks! Whether your family has lived on the East End for decades or is only visiting for the weekend, the perfect fireworks show is right around the corner. From Westhampton Beach to Montauk on the South Fork and from Riverhead to Orient on the North Fork, fireworks will fill the skies in the weeks ahead. Grab your lawn chairs, beach towels and glowsticks and join the community in celebrating Independence Day!

Check out our South Fork and North Fork viewing guides.

Farmer’s Helper at the Green School

June 24, 10 a.m.

Love animals and the great outdoors? Come explore The Green School’s eco-friendly farm, located on five acres, for a true animal-care experience. Learn from an animal educator how to care for animals big and small: horses, pigs, chickens, goats and much more. This is a drop-off class and is intended for children ages 3–9. $50 per child. Classes must be booked prior to the weekend, and a credit card is required to hold your reservation.

The Green School, (Register for Address), Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Hamptons Art Camp

July 2, 10 a.m.

Hamptons Art Camp is a half-day art camp for children ages 5–10 and the perfect place for your young artist to bloom this summer! The children will explore many different forms of visual art and will be inspired by visiting artists. Camp runs from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Monday, July 2 through Friday, July 6. $450 per week (includes supplies and snacks).

Water Mill Community House, 743 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 917-605-0051, hamptonsartcamp.com

Big Fresh Pond Nature Paddle

June 30, 9 a.m.

Join naturalist Mike Bottini for a leisurely paddle on Big Fresh Pond in North Sea with Peconic Land Trust. Look for a variety of wildlife, including the scent station of the river otter, signs of the seasonal change from spring to summer and even visit a turtle nesting area. Don’t forget your binoculars for birding! Pre-paid registration required, town parking passes available for duration of the event. Cost is $10–$70, depending on your craft rental.

Big Fresh Pond, 40 Millstone Brook Road, North Sea. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Play for Ellen

June 30, 11 a.m.

Join the Ellen Hermanson Foundation and Hampton Racquet for a family day of tennis, adult round robin, match play for kids, BBQ and children’s activities. Proceeds benefit the Ellen Hermanson Foundation, which provides access to breast health care. Tickets are $50 per family and $20 per individual.

Hampton Racquet, 172 Buckskill Road, East Hampton. 212-840-0916, ellenhermanson.org