After four lives were lost in a deadly plane crash off the coast of Amagansett, the families of the victims are reaching out to the public for answers.

“If you are boating or beach walking and find anything you believe may assist the investigation into the plane crash on the ocean at Indian Wells Beach, please contact your local police department, East Hampton Town Police at 631-537-7575, or Southampton Town Police at 631-728-3400,” the Krupinski, Bistrian, Maerov and Dollard families said in a joint call to action.

This comes nine days after the private plane, a Piper PA-31 Navajo, failed to land during a bout of severe weather reported at the time of the crash. The cause of the accident is still being investigated with the aid of the Federal Aviation Administration.

On board the craft were Bonnie and Ben Krupinski, both 70, of East Hampton, their grandson William Maerov, 22, of East Hampton, and pilot Jon Dollard, 47, of Hampton Bays, police said.

Three of the four bodies have been recovered as of Friday, and the wreckage of the plane have been recovered as of Thursday following an extensive search. The remains of one victim are still missing, however police divers are continuing their persistent efforts to locate the last casualty, police said.

The plane debris was located about a mile off of Atlantic Avenue Beach, according to East Hampton Town Police Chief Michael Sarlo. It was discovered in about 40 to 45 feet of water when five vessels, including East Hampton Town Police and Sea Tow, continued their search on Thursday after suspending it due to dangerous conditions.

A four-plane wreath drop flyover was organized by the East Hampton Aviation Association on June 9, “in honor of Ben, Bonnie, Will and Jon.”

Again, if you come across any debris or possible evidence, contact your local police department: East Hampton Town Police at 631-537-7575, or Southampton Town Police at 631-728-3400.