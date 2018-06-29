Shop ‘Til You Drop: Fourth of July Must-Haves for East Enders

Presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on the Fourth of July in 1801, only hours apart. Tom Cruise starred in a Oliver Stone–directed movie in 1989 called Born on the Fourth of July. If you’re not busy being born or dying, you should be shopping on the Fourth of July.

Blue & Cream is celebrating its 15th anniversary of being in the Hamptons. This high-end boutique has been a local shopping destination, with men’s and women’s brands like ANCE, Phillip Lim, Zimmerman and more. Founded as a multi-label lifestyle boutique, Blue & Cream features a tight edit of elevated contemporary brands for men, women and children alongside their in-house collection of luxurious basics, sourced from exclusive Japanese fabrics and ethically made in New York’s garment district. blueandcream.com

Hard Candy’s new volumizing lip gloss utilizes a formulated plumping serum system for instant, long-lasting plump lips without pesky fine lines or allergic reactions. It’s available in 24 shades, including East End favorites “gallery girl,” “mellow merlot,” “sun kissed” and “nude beach.” hardcandy.com

Who doesn’t love a good gel manicure? With an increasing number of women and men getting manicures, it’s time to consider protecting oneself from the harmful UV and LED lamps used to seal the polish. ManiGlovz are made using UV 50+ protective compression tricot and a four-way stretch polyester/Lycra blend available in a plethora of fun prints. If you’re really fashion forward, you can even accessorize your favorite leggings with these fabulous, fingerless gloves. maniglovz.com

Calling all young philanthropists! Lemonarf, the official club to involve kids in raising funds for the animals at the ARF Adoption Center, is back. This special club raised more than $4,000 last summer for the animals at ARF. A Lemonarf stand is just like a regular lemonade stand. ARF has a Lemonarf FREE starter kit—including official recipes (or you can use your own), a poster, bank, cups and buttons—available for pick up at the ARF Adoption Center in Wainscott. 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Sag Harbor is about to get salted! The premier fashion collection, thesalting, is open as a pop-up shop at Sylvester & Co. through July 8. thesalting is a unisex brand that stands for craftsmanship, the raw and the refined; a deliberate embrace of a very new mentality: a simple and luxe investment. All thesalting products are made in America. Sylvester & Co. will be hosting the founders of the line Friday, June 29 from 6–8 p.m. at a cocktail party to welcome shoppers to the brand. Stop by, sip and shop. 103 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-5012, sylvesterandco.com. thesalting.com

The intentionally understated sandal brand, TKEES is celebrating the launch of an exclusive TKEES x SoulCycle sandal—a perfect studio-to-street style solution. It’s now available at all 88 SoulCycle locations and on SoulCycle.com for $58. Decked out in a branded G-Wagon, the TKEES team will be traveling from their home base in Toronto for a series of fully immersive pop-up customization events in the Hamptons throughout the first week of July: Montauk, 15 South Edgemere Street, July 3–July 4, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.; East Hampton, 68 Newtown Lane July 5, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.; Watermill, 760 Montauk Highway, July 6, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.; The Barn (Bridgehampton), 264 Butter Lane, July 7–8, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. soul-cycle.com

The French aperitif brand, Lillet, has teamed up with Malia Mills, the revolutionary swimwear designer, to unveil a new charitable retail collection for its 2018 summer style series, a program that celebrates the aperitif occasions of summer in collaboration with inspiring female designers and brands. The Malia Mills x Lillet Aperitif Shop + Give Collection complements the quintessential aperitif occasions of the season—from beach days to long weekend getaways—and will support Course of Trade, a nonprofit dedicated to providing industrial sewing education to those in need. Ten percent of the purchase price for each sale from this collection will be donated to the organization, funding training costs and wages for Course of Trade students. 53 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-259-3759, maliamills.com, lillet.com

The Shoppes at East Wind is gearing up for the 2nd Annual Live at the Shoppes Summer Family Entertainment Series, Wednesday evenings July 11–August 15 at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. The season kicks off with Lena and the Happy Clam Band performing their award-winning children’s music and wraps up with three-time Grammy nominated children’s performer, Brady Rymer with Claudia Mussen on accordion. Every Wednesday, families can visit The Shoppes and enjoy LIVE music and entertainment, including a magic show and live music by Long Island’s favorite performers Chain Reaction, the Como Brothers and Craig Rose. The series will take place under the gazebo in the courtyard and folks are encouraged to come early visit The Shoppes. Bring chairs or blankets and enjoy all the Shoppes have to offer. 5768 NY-25A, Wading River. 631-929-3500, eastwindlongisland.com

New Kids on the Block:

Sag Harbor’s new Havens at 8 Main Street offers a fresh luxury lifestyle concept store by former InStyle Beauty Director Kim-Van Dang. Look for artisanal luxe goods for home, beach and body. On Saturday, June 30, Coqui Coqui owners Nicolas Malleville and Francesca Bonato will travel from their new outpost in Bora Bora to make a personal appearance. Need a black Coco Chanel basketball or surfboard? We knew it! 917.916.8058, info@ilovehavens.com

Southampton Soap might not be new, but they have a new shop! The hand-crafted all-natural soaps can now be found at 30 Jagger Lane, across from Stop & Shop, in the former Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation ReTail Thrift Shop. The shop features custom-scented products from an aroma bar and reflects a newly expanded product line for the bath, body and home, all of which use local and organic ingredients whenever possible. 631-287-7627, southamptonsoapcompany.com

Blushington Makeup & Beauty Lounge is opening its first location in the Hamptons on June 29 at Brownings Fitness in Southampton, and will be open every weekend through Labor Day weekend. The Blushington Southampton Pop Up will feature many of the iconic services Blsuhington’s customers have come to love, like the Full Face Makeup Application and Faux Lash Application, and will also offer newer services that have already garnered an ardent following, such as The Glow Getter Facial by Tata Harper, BeautyRx Glycolic Peels and Sara Happ Lip Treatment. The pop up will stock a selection of curated beauty items from emerging brands founded by women, such as Brow Gal, Ellis Brooklyn, Erborian, côte, and many more. To celebrate the grand opening, clients will receive a complimentary ToGoSpa Under Eye Collagen Gel Mask on June 29 and 30.

60 Windmill Lane, Southampton. 212-933-0119, blushington.com