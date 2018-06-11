Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ Moves to Netflix

Amagansett king of comedy Jerry Seinfeld has already mastered the arts of stand-up and sitcom, and now it’s fair to say that he’s an expert talk show host as well. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee returns for its 10th season on July 6, beating out the nine-season run of the insanely popular “show about nothing.” Although, to be fair, Comedians’ ten seasons only contain 60 episodes, one third of Seinfeld‘s 180.

Ten seasons is a lofty achievement nonetheless, and Seinfeld has an impressive lineup of guests set for this year’s 12 episodes. This season, he’ll be grabbing a second cup of joe with fellow Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin and Brian Regan. First-timers include Kate McKinnon, Ellen DeGeneres, Hasan Minhaj, Dana Carvey, Neal Brennan, Tracy Morgan, Brian Regan, Zach Galifinakis, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle and the late Jerry Lewis.

12 comedians, 12 hand-picked cars, and of course endless coffee. New episodes of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee stream July 6, only on @NetflixIsAJoke. pic.twitter.com/RlI0rSFWGQ — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) June 7, 2018

The new season of Comedians will be exclusive to Netflix, as will all previous seasons, leaving Crackle after six years. This comes as a result of a 2017 deal in which Netflix ordered two standup specials from Seinfeld, 24 episodes of Comedians and at least one brand new comedy project that has yet to be revealed. The old episodes are already on Netflix, waiting to be binged and feature a a wide range of East End talent, including Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Ali Wentworth, Howard Stern, Amy Schumer and Louis C.K. Other celebrity favorites include former President Barack Obama, Robert Klein, Jim Carrey, Tina Fey, Kevin Hart, Colin Quinn and Chris Rock.

While Seinfeld is not performing in the Hamptons this year, East Enders and summer visitors can experience the comedy stylings of Robert Klein at Suffolk Theater on June 15, Colin Quinn at Bay Street Theater on June 23 and Tracy Morgan at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center on July 7.