Where to Find a Good Martini on the East End: Try Dan’s Best Cocktails

This Tuesday, June 19 was National Martini Day, and while that day is passed, it offered a perfect excuse to delve into the Hamptons and North Fork restaurants and bars serving Dan’s Best of the Best Cocktails.

The martini is one of America’s most widely-known and easily recognizable drinks, distinguished by its signature glass and typical olive or lemon peel garnish.

Though the drink’s exact origin is unclear, the name may have come about when an Italian vermouth maker began marketing his product under the brand name Martini, after its director Alessandro Martini, in 1863.

Martinis have evolved over the years in terms of ratio and technique, but the most basic recipe is a mixture of gin and vermouth. The drink can be made dry, dirty or perfect, depending on your preference as is traditionally consumed before dinner.

According to Conrad, Barnaby, III’s 1995 book The Martini: An Illustrated History of an American Classic, E.B. White once called this cocktail “the elixir of quietude.” Edmunds, Lowell’s Martini, Straight Up: The Classic American Cocktail has endlessly quotable journalist and satirist H.L. Mencken saying it was “the only American invention as perfect as the sonnet.”

The Martini also happens to be James Bond’s drink of choice—shaken, not stirred.

If you too want to be like 007 or experience an invention as perfect as the sonnet, Dan’s has you covered with some of the best cocktails on the East End. These restaurants won titles under the Cocktails category in our Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 competition, as voted by Dan’s Papers readers.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Rumba Rum Bar

43 Canoe Place, Hampton Bays

631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com

Gold

Dockers Waterside

94 Dune Road, East Quogue

631-653-0653, dockerswaterside.com

Silver

The American Hotel & Restaurant

25 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-3535, theamericanhotel.com

Bronze (tie)

75 Main

75 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-7575, 75main.com

Bronze (tie)

c/o The Maidstone

207 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-5006, themaidstone.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

North Fork Taps & Corks

53345 Main Road, Southold

631-876-5246

Gold

A Touch of Venice

28350 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-5851, touchofvenice.com

Silver

Spiro’s Lounge & Restaurant

4 Patchogue Drive, Rocky Point

631-744-4100, spiroslounge.com

Bronze

Brix & Rye

308 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-6985, brixandrye.com