5 Must-See Art Shows on the East End This Weekend, June 22–24, 2018

The East End has so much to offer in terms of sprawling beaches, high-end boutiques and incredible restaurants, but it’s also home to some amazing fine art if you know where to find it. If the weather fails to cooperate this weekend or if you just need a beach breather, check out some of these must-see art shows on view in the Hamptons and North Fork June 22–24, 2018.

Parrish Art Museum The Permanent Collection: Five and Forward (illustrated above)

This exhibition at the Parrish Art Museum in Southampton celebrates artists whose work created a legacy representative of artists on the East End. Two respective galleries are dedicated to Abstract Expressionist James Brooks (1906–1992) and Alan Shields (1944–2005), with pieces reflecting a bold reversal of conventional painting traditions. Brooks was an East End resident for many years and his 20 paintings on view truly exemplify his adoption of experimentation and risk. Alan Shields: A Stitch in Time provides insight into the artist’s life-long engagement with textile and needle arts and illustrates how his impulse to take painting down from the wall and onto the stretcher liberated his artistic process.

The Permanent Collection: Five and Forward is on display at the Parrish Art Museum (279 Montauk Highway) in Water Mill until October 31. The museum is open Saturday–Friday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (excluding Tuesdays) and Sundays from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. For more info, visit parrishart.org or call 631-283-4600.

Alex Ferrone Gallery Spring into Summer – The Print Edition

The Alex Ferrone Gallery in Cutchogue is presenting this group-exhibition of diverse photographic styles by 10 regional artists from New York City and Long Island, including Linda K. Alpern, Karen Bell, Larry Davis, Colin Goldberg, Thomas Halaczinsky, Katherine Liepe-Levinson, Jim Sabiston, Steven Schreiber, Mac Titmus and Alex Vignoli. Each artist is displaying a series of framed works but will also have a selection of limited edition prints available.

Spring into Summer – The Print Edition is on display until July 22, 2018. The Alex Ferrone Gallery is located at 25425 Main Road in Cutchogue. Gallery hours are 12–5 p.m. Friday–Sunday, or by appointment on other days. For more info, visit alexferronegallery.com or call 631-734-8545.

Keyes Art All That Glitters

Keyes Art blends the work of highly acclaimed artists from Bhutan and the U.S., including Amy Zerner and Bill Claps with their Asian-themed show, All That Glitters, one of the first group exhibitions of Bhutanese contemporary art in the United States. The work on view includes 25 paintings by artists Asha Kama, Pema “Tintin” Tshering, Phurba Namgay, and Gyempo Wangchuk. All That Glitters presents a rare opportunity for insight into the Himalayan kingdom’s flourishing art scene, along with the common themes in the works by Claps and Zerner. Bhutan is a tiny Himalayan kingdom with a population of around 600,000 and has a storied artistic tradition.

All That Glitters will be on display until June 30 at the Keyes Gallery located at 53 The Circle on Main Street in East Hampton. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.–6 p.m. daily. Call 917-509-1379.

Roman Fine Art Michael Dweck: The End, Montauk

At this one-night-only exhibition, presented by Roman Fine Art and Montauk Beach House, photographer Michael Dweck will showcase prints of his iconic images and give guests an opportunity to acquire his book The End: Montauk, NY. Dweck’s photographs stem from the experiences he had when after renting a house at Ditch Plains in the 1990s. He was taken in by Montauk’s intimate surf community, and his work follows the surfers through their daily rituals, from early morning wave reports to evening bonfires on the beach, capturing their youthful hedonism. Through portraits, nudes and landscapes, this photographic essay chronicles an endless summer of perfect weather and leisurely beauty.

Attend this event at Montauk Beach House, 55 Elmwood Avenue in Montauk, on Friday, June 22 from 6–9 p.m. To RSVP, visit thembh.com. Roman Fine Art is located at 66 Park Place, East Hampton, 917-797-8931.

Charles Yoder WoodWork at Ille Arts

This exhibition is Charles Yoder’s first solo exhibition at Ille Arts in Amagansett (171 Main Street). Some years ago, German-born Yoder, who has a BFA from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, found himself standing in the shadows of a pine forest in the snow under a full moon. The simple beauty of what he saw was an epiphany, and his subsequent work became a meditation on that vision.

WoodWork will be on display until July 16 with an opening reception on Saturday, June 23 from 6–8 p.m. Call 631-905-9894 or visit illearts.com for more info.

Find more East End art shows at DansPapers.com/Events.