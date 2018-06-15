North Fork Event Highlights: June 15–17, 2018

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, June 15–17.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival

June 15–17, times vary

On Father’s Day weekend, the peak of the strawberry harvest, the Mattituck Lions Club brings the community together for a special weekend of fun and charity. Families can enjoy food, entertainment, carnival rides, crafts and more. Parking is available at the Martha Clara Vineyards event grounds. $5 admission.

Strawberry Fields, 1175 Middle Road, Mattituck. mattituckstrawberryfestival.org

Comedian Robert Klein

June 15, 8 p.m.

Comedy legend Robert Klein graces the Suffolk Theater stage for a gut-busting night of laughs. Klein has made over 100 appearances on Letterman, been featured in nine HBO specials and earned nominations for a Tony, an Emmy and two Grammy Awards. Restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $49–$59.

Suffolk Theater, 118 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Green Fest

June 16, 1–5 p.m.

The 10th annual Green Fest, sponsored by the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, is the perfect chance to learn about making greener, more sustainable living choices in a fun community environment. There are live demonstrations, music, children’s activities and a mini-farmers market. Free.

Port Jefferson Village Center, 101A East Broadway, Port Jefferson. 631-473-1414, portjeffgreenfest.com

“E S C A P E S” Opening Reception

June 16, 4–7 p.m.

The William Ris Gallery celebrates its second anniversary on the North Fork with a group show featuring 30 paintings, photographs, watercolors and ink drawings inspired by the landscape and seascape of the East Coast, such as this work by James Steward. The exhibition runs through July 8. Free.

William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Shelter Island 10K/5K

June 16, 5:30 p.m.

Proceeds from this year’s run/walk benefit the Shelter Island 10K Community Fund, East End Hospice and The Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch. The races begin and end in the Town Center at the Shelter Island School and American Legion. $40 entry fee for 10K, $50 day of. $30 entry fee for 5K, $15 for kids under 14.

Shelter Island High School, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-774-9499, shelterislandrun.com

Exploring the Sense of Touch

June 17, 1:30 p.m

Explore a different sense every month this summer with a variety of wellness modalities led by expert practitioners. Part 1 of The Six Senses Series at Sound View Greenport features a partner-stretching AcroYoga workshop led by Tara Quinn. No experience necessary. $30 entry fee.

Sound View Greenport, 58775 County Road 48, Greenport. 631-751-1895, blisswithoutbother.com