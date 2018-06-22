Shop ‘Til You Drop: Prep Your Hamptons Home for Summer Fun

Summer begins with Memorial Day weekend, but here on the East End, it really heats up on the Fourth of July. And with two “July 4th weekends” this year, there’s plenty to do to get your house officially summer ready—and plenty of shopping to do, too!

Need to clean a winter’s worth of grit and grime off the house? Absolute Clean’s eco-friendly cleaning and restoration methods will handle all of your exterior and interior cleaning needs, from gutter cleaning and maintenance to cedar shake roof cleaning to power washing your home’s exterior or concrete surfaces. Absolute Clean is fully licensed, insured and certified in Environmental Power Washing and Wood Care from the PWNA (Power Washers of North America) and they practice environmentally responsible waste water recovery methods. 631-722-WASH, absolutecleaninc.com

Need to get the inside cleaned too? Call Catherine’s Cleaning, a Dan’s Best of the Best winner. The pros at Catherine’s Cleaning will clean and organize the house, giving you peace of mind and more time to enjoy your summer vacation—and to plan the next party.

631-889-4007, catherinescleaning.com

Get out to Bottle Hampton in Southampton to stock up on all the booze you can use this summer. From rosé and red to London dry gin and whiskey, Bottle Hampton stocks whatever you drink for the best prices in their 6,000-square-foot showroom. Or stay in—they deliver to the entire South Fork (with a $150 minimum order). As always, drink responsibly and never drink and drive. 850 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-353-3313, bottlehampton.com

Did someone say party!? Caterers, special event professionals and corporate meeting planners on Long Island trust Camelot Party Rentals for all their party needs—and you can to. From banquets and weddings to company picnics, any size, any time, anywhere, Camelot Party Rentals has everything you need, from tents to bounce houses. If your child (or your inner child) has a birthday coming, Camelot also has wet and dry slides, interactive rides and other inflatable rentals available for delivery. Not to mention fun foods, carnival games and theme items to make your party a success. 1131 Station Road, Medford. 631-737-TENT, camelotrentals.com

From British classic to Caribbean icon, Moke has become a symbol of fun in the sun. Now, Moke is introducing Moke America: A 20th-century collectible car, reinvented with 21st-century electric power, available exclusively in the USA—all while keeping Moke’s classic design and spirit alive. Now it’s bigger, wider, stronger and sturdier. The wheels have been raised from a 13- to a 14-inch wheel, so it’s taller. The windshield has been redesigned so the glass is larger, and higher. And, again, it’s electric (boogey woogie, woogie)! mokeamerican.com

You can now get farm-fresh food delivered right to your home. Mecox Direct is the new home-delivery service from Mecox Bay Dairy, a small family-owned and operated farm in Bridgehampton (and the only dairy farm on the South Fork). For a delivery fee of only $10 per order, you can choose from the farm’s entire selection of available meats, cheeses and other farm-fresh products for Friday home delivery in time for the weekend, July through August, Southampton to Montauk. There’s no minimum order, no membership fee and it’s totally customizable. Order by noon on Wednesday for delivery that Friday (orders placed after noon on Wednesday will be delivered Friday of the following week). Free shipping on orders over $100 with coupon code “MOO.” 855 Mecox Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0335, mecoxdirect.com

Many East Enders are lucky to have a home while also being in a position to help financially support the groups working to assist the approximately 2,000 immigrant children currently in detention centers, and their families. The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) is a Texas-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing immigrant families and refugees with affordable legal assistance. Border Angels is a California-based volunteer organization. Its primary efforts focus on tackling immigration reform and promoting social justice at the U.S.-Mexican border. raicestexas.org, borderangels.org