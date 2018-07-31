Beth Stern to Host ‘Healthy Guru’ Wellness Event in Southampton

Southampton animal advocate, author and media personality Beth Stern will host a wellness, fitness and beauty event called ‘Healthy Guru’ at the Southampton Arts Center on Saturday, August 4 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Featuring notable wellness and beauty brands like Soul Cycle, Exhale and Lululemon, ‘Healthy Guru’ will include fitness classes, a mobile meditation center, and activations from over 30 brands. Guests can work up a sweat, rejuvenate, relax and meet influencers who have found some of the best secrets to keeping their bodies looking fit and feeling great.

Classes throughout the day will include a barre class from Exhale, a breathing class from KIMA Center for Physiotherapy and Wellness, a boot camp class from TruFusion and more. BE TIME will also be hosting meditations every 15 minutes throughout the event, and for those who prefer retail therapy, there will be activewear pop-ups from Lululemon and Wear it to Heart (WITH). Small bites will be provided by Hamptons Farms, paired with Clifton Dry sparkling wine.

A full schedule of the event is as follows:

From 11:15 a.m.–noon there will be a barre class from Exhale, a yoga class from Bode NYC and Run the Hamptons, a 45-minute run that will loop the village and end up back at the starting point.

From 12:15–1 p.m. there will be a class from East Side Dance Co. and a breathing class from KIMA | Center for Physiotherapy and Wellness.

From 1:15–2 p.m. there will be a class from Erika Bloom Pilate, as well as a class from Five Pillars Yoga.

Finally, from 2:15–3 p.m. there will be a boot camp class from TruFusion.

‘Healthy Guru,’ hosted by Beth Stern, will take place at Southampton Arts Center, located at 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton, on August 4. The event is free, but reservations are required to attend. To reserve tickets and learn more, visit healthyguru.com.