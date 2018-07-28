What’s Cooking at MonTaco? Tacos and Much More on the Menu!

It doesn’t have to be Tuesday to enjoy a tasty taco. Really, any day of the week that ends with “y” should be Taco Day. Especially Saturday, August 4 when Dan’s Corona MonTaco Oceanfront Fiesta comes to Gurney’s Yacht Club Resort & Marina in Montauk. Below, you’ll find a…taste of what will be served. More taco treats will be whipped up by the chefs from La Esquina, Taco Bout It, Union Cantina, MattiTaco and Sel Rrose.

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More! Chef Arthur Wolf. BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders: slow smoked, BBQ pulled pork with pickles and onions

Tacombi Oscar Hernandez. Shrimp Taco: fresh shrimp served with spicy cabbage topped with a spicy, roasted habanero and pickled tomato salsa

Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club Grilled Shrimp Taco with pickled radish, sriracha aioli, avocado and cilantro

Lynn’s Hula Hut Lynn Calvo. Tropical Spiced Shrimp Taco with jicama mango, scallion, jalapeño, cilantro and ginger slaw (gluten free)

668 The Gig Shack Gray Gardell-Gross. Jerk Chicken Tacos with local stone fruit salsa: soft flour tortilla with grilled jerk chicken thighs, sweet local plum and peach salsa and yogurt sauce

Pampano Martín Granados. Camaron Taco: rock shrimp, guajillo sauce, avocado mousse and pickled red cabbage on a flour tortilla; Pulpo Taco: grilled octopus, grilled pineapple, guacamole, chile árbol sauce, pineapple sauce, guajillo and cilantro on a

corn tortilla

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa Dane Sayles. Al Pastor Taco with charred pineapple and chicharron

ALL DAY @ Breakers Montauk Robert Sieber. Pork Belly Taco: pork belly confit, turnip tortilla, housemade kimchi, cilantro and sweet chili coulis

Grey Lady Montauk Nahuel Verdu. Grey Lady’s Fish Tacos: local fish, red cabbage, chipotle cream, cilantro, lemon and lady finger peppers on a flour tortilla

Knot Of This World Pretzels Ray Ruffino. Knot Of This World Pretzel Taco Bites: hand twisted, fresh baked pretzel bites filled with fresh grated cheddar cheese perfectly seasoned with a Taste of El Paso

Dan’s Corona MonTaco Oceanfront Fiesta is Saturday, August 4 at Gurney’s Yacht Club Resort & Marina in Montauk. GA tickets are $125 for admission 7:30–10 p.m. Featuring celebrated chefs’ culinary twists on classic Mexican cuisine. VIP tickets are $175 and include After Party 10 p.m. to midnight. For info visit DansTasteofSummer.com. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend.