There’s no party like a party in Montauk…and you’re invited!

The inaugural Dan’s Corona MonTaco Waterfront Fiesta, held last July at Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa, was such a smash that we’ve decided to do it again. For Summer 2018, the big night will be an event you’ll never forget, with great food and drink flowing while we also celebrate the inaugural season of the newest Gurney’s property: Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club & Resort, which is entering an illustrious new era under its new ownership.

“We’re really going to keep up with tradition with this 92-year-old property—it’s as old as our original,” says Michael Nenner, Gurney’s Area General Manager. “Carl Fisher had a vision for this landmark property, we’re going to enhance and modernize it.”

This historic waterfront locale—back in the day, the yacht club was an exclusive, private club for the likes of the Chryslers, Astors, Vanderbilts and Fords—sets the backdrop for this one-of-a-kind event, but truly all of The End is the be-all end-all. “I think Montauk is really special because it has something for everyone—from the young Manhattan couple to empty nesters,” says Nenner.

That something-for-everyone spirit reigns at MonTaco, as top chefs from Manhattan to Montauk will be serving up their tasty twists on delicious Mexican fare—get ready for creative takes on shrimp tacos, jerk chicken tacos, pork tacos and, wait for it, pretzel taco bites and more. “It’s exciting to get all types of food programming in,” says Nenner, “from fish to barbecue, different from the regular food scene in Montauk.”

Of course, as the name Dan’s Corona MonTaco indicates, there will be cerveza…and a boatload of other premium beverages to fill your glasses and raise toasts all night long. Campari America will be bringing Espolón Tequila, Bulldog London Dry Gin, Grand Marnier, Aperol and Appleton Estate Rum. You’ll also find Woodford Reserve premium small batch Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, Anna Codorníu bottle-fermented sparkling wine, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Haikara Sake and Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer. And it wouldn’t be a Dan’s Taste of Summer event without bai beverages infusing guests with feel-good vibes.

The libations and fab food and waterfront location are reason enough to get excited, but this year the entertainment hits a new high with host and DJ Hannah Bronfman headlining the Dan’s Taste of Summer Entertainment Series presented by Mohegan Sun. Hannah has served as a DJ for some of the greatest fashion/art events and corporate clients worldwide, including Bacardi, Bvgalri, Chopard, Clinique, Christian Louboutin, Dior, Ebay, Fendi, H&M, Moet-Chandon, NARS, Samsung, SONY and UNICEF, has opened for stars like John Legend and Alicia Keys, and has curated music for stores and fashion shows around the globe.

With the music pumping and food and drink in abundance, and everyone doing good while having a great time—a portion of proceeds from MonTaco goes to benefit The Retreat, an East End organization whose mission is to provide safety, shelter and support for victims of domestic abuse—guests won’t be the only ones getting in on the fun. The chefs will be hard at work, yes, but they like a great party, too. Lynn Calvo of Lynn’s Hula Hut (she’ll be serving her mouth-watering, gluten-free Tropical Spiced Shrimp Taco) enjoys tasting all the dishes her peers create. “Getting together with them is always fun because all of us are so busy we never have time to really chat,” she says. Adds Pampano’s Chef Martín Granados (he’ll be dishing out rock shrimp and grilled octopus tacos), “It’s an unforgettable experience getting to meet other people with culinary backgrounds.”

Dan’s Corona MonTaco Oceanfront Fiesta is Saturday, August 4 at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club & Resort. Tickets are $125 for admission from 7:30.–10 p.m. VIP tickets are $175 and include the VIP After Party Presented by Whispering Angel from 10 p.m. to midnight. All tickets include all food and beverage throughout the night! For more info and tickets, visit DansTasteofSummer.com. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.