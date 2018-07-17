Dan’s GrillHampton Menu Promises Big, Summer Flavors

Dan’s GrillHampton is nearly upon us, and the menu is looking as intense as the competition. The chefs from Team Hamptons and Team NYC have put together a variety of delectable grilled goodies and side dishes that are destined to make mouths water.
From smoked meats to grilled seafood to summer salads, this menu has something for everyone. There are even some adventurous dishes like white chocolate truffle risotto by Chef Erick Jones of Rooted Hospitality Group or lobster salad on squid ink brioche buns by Chef Drew Hiatt of Topping Rose House.
Take a look at this enticing mix of East End and Manhattan cuisine, and try to justify not snagging a ticket to this one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event. We dare you.
Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef is Friday, July 20 at Fairview Farm at Mecox. GA tickets are $99 for admission 8–10:30 p.m. Enjoy an epic live performance by Long Island’s most popular band: Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot—Celebrating The Music of Billy Joel! VIP tickets are $175 and include early access beginning at 7 p.m., admission to the Waterfront VIP Lounge with special treats and more! Tickets and info on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events at DansTasteofSummer.com. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend.
GrillHampton Menu
Team Hamptons
Grace & Grit Jennilee Morris
Main Dish: Smoked Tuna with Pineapple, Jalapeño Gremolata
Side Dish: Kohlrabi and Jicama Salad
Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa Dane Sayles
Main dish: Smoked Brisket with Pickled Vegetables, Mayo & Cilantro
Noah’s on the Road Justin Schwartz
Main Dishes: Peppers of the Sea Served Over Cornell Institute Kelp Salad
-Shrimp Stuffed Poblano with local roasted sweet corn
-Tuna stuffed jalapeno with Deep Roots Wasabi greens
-Blue Claw Crab Stuffed Local Bell peppers with Deep Roots Kohlrabi & Celery Root
Side dish: Grilled Watermelon salad, House Made Queso Fresco, Local Honey Jalapeno Vinaigrette
North Fork Bacon & Smokehouse Patrick Gaeta
Main Dish: Grilled Bacon Bahn Mi: Double Smoked, Thick Cut, Grilled Bacon topped with Cucumber, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, #KimchiJews Sriracha Mayo
Side dish: Grilled Corn Salad
Rooted Hospitality Group (RUMBA / Cowfish / RHUM) Erick Jones
Main Dish: Chicken Bada Bing
Side Dish: White Chocolate Truffle Risotto
Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More! Arthur Wolf
Main Dish: Slow Smoked St. Louis Style BBQ Ribs
Side Dish: Creamy Cole Slaw and Grilled Corn Bread
The Preston House and Hotel Matty Boudreau
Main Dish: Jeff’s Smoked Brisket, Lobster butter
Side Dish: Avocado Corn Salad
Topping Rose House Drew Hiatt
Main Dish: Lobster Sliders with Green Chile Mayo, Yuzu Pickles, and a Squid ink Brioche Bun
Side Dish: Tabasco Chips
Team NYC
Hill Country Barbecue Market Ash Fulk
Main Dish: Beer Can Game Hen with summer salad
Holy Ground Franco Vlasic, Nathan Lithgow, Tadd Johnson
Main Dish: Smoked Chicken Sandwich with our House Sauce and served with a Spicy Cabbage Slaw
Side Dish: Grilled Peach Salad
il Buco Alimentari e Vineria Garrison Price
Main Dish: Grilled Wagyu Short Rib with aged balsamic, new harvest moriolo olive oil, black garlic, and rosemary
Side dish: Charred Avocado, crushed fava beans, castelvetrano olives, calabrian chili, flowering herbs
OXOMOCO Justin Bazdarich
Main Dish: Pork Cheek Carnitas Taco with Salsa Cruda, Chicharrón, Onion and Cilantro
Side Dish: Guacamole, Smoked Tomato, Queso Fresco
Pig Beach Matt Abdoo
Main Dish: Sticky Honey Glazed Ribs
Baby Back Ribs Seasoned with our Signature Pig Beach BBQ Rub and Brown Sugar, glazed with Honey & Peach Nectar
Side Dish: Potato Salad
P.J. Clarke’s Michael DeFonzo
Main Dish: Pit Beef Sandwich –Charred Beef with Fresh Horseradish Cream and Sliced Onion
Side Dish: Mango & Feta Cheese Salad
Shake Shack Mark Rosati
Main Dishes: BBQ Pulled Pork Burger
Cheeseburger topped with Nieman Ranch Pulled Pork and a Jalapeno Slaw on a fresh Martins Potato Bun
Side Dish: Pie oh My Custard
VANDAL Jonathan Kavourakis
Main Dish: Grilled Chipotle Shrimp
Side Dish: TOMATILLO + ROASTED CORN SALAD with feta cheese, ground cumin, ancho chile, cilantro
Featured Vendors
Backyard Brine Cori Anne & Randy Kopke
-Artisan Pickles
-Dill Death Do Us Part Garlic Dills
-Smokey Siennas Wood Smoked Jalapeno Dills
-BBQ Betty-Lous Sweet, Smokey and a little Spicy
-Turn Up The Beets – Pickled Beets
Whole Le Crepe, Inc Tina Paola
Lemon Berry Crepes with Blueberries and Fresh Whipped Cream