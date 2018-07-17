Dan’s GrillHampton Menu Promises Big, Summer Flavors

Dan’s GrillHampton is nearly upon us, and the menu is looking as intense as the competition. The chefs from Team Hamptons and Team NYC have put together a variety of delectable grilled goodies and side dishes that are destined to make mouths water.

From smoked meats to grilled seafood to summer salads, this menu has something for everyone. There are even some adventurous dishes like white chocolate truffle risotto by Chef Erick Jones of Rooted Hospitality Group or lobster salad on squid ink brioche buns by Chef Drew Hiatt of Topping Rose House.

Take a look at this enticing mix of East End and Manhattan cuisine, and try to justify not snagging a ticket to this one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event. We dare you.

Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef is Friday, July 20 at Fairview Farm at Mecox. GA tickets are $99 for admission 8–10:30 p.m. Enjoy an epic live performance by Long Island’s most popular band: Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot—Celebrating The Music of Billy Joel! VIP tickets are $175 and include early access beginning at 7 p.m., admission to the Waterfront VIP Lounge with special treats and more! Tickets and info on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events at DansTasteofSummer.com. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend.

GrillHampton Menu

Team Hamptons

Grace & Grit Jennilee Morris

Main Dish: Smoked Tuna with Pineapple, Jalapeño Gremolata

Side Dish: Kohlrabi and Jicama Salad

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa Dane Sayles

Main dish: Smoked Brisket with Pickled Vegetables, Mayo & Cilantro

Noah’s on the Road Justin Schwartz

Main Dishes: Peppers of the Sea Served Over Cornell Institute Kelp Salad

-Shrimp Stuffed Poblano with local roasted sweet corn

-Tuna stuffed jalapeno with Deep Roots Wasabi greens

-Blue Claw Crab Stuffed Local Bell peppers with Deep Roots Kohlrabi & Celery Root

Side dish: Grilled Watermelon salad, House Made Queso Fresco, Local Honey Jalapeno Vinaigrette

North Fork Bacon & Smokehouse Patrick Gaeta

Main Dish: Grilled Bacon Bahn Mi: Double Smoked, Thick Cut, Grilled Bacon topped with Cucumber, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, #KimchiJews Sriracha Mayo

Side dish: Grilled Corn Salad

Rooted Hospitality Group (RUMBA / Cowfish / RHUM) Erick Jones

Main Dish: Chicken Bada Bing

Side Dish: White Chocolate Truffle Risotto

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More! Arthur Wolf

Main Dish: Slow Smoked St. Louis Style BBQ Ribs

Side Dish: Creamy Cole Slaw and Grilled Corn Bread

The Preston House and Hotel Matty Boudreau

Main Dish: Jeff’s Smoked Brisket, Lobster butter

Side Dish: Avocado Corn Salad

Topping Rose House Drew Hiatt

Main Dish: Lobster Sliders with Green Chile Mayo, Yuzu Pickles, and a Squid ink Brioche Bun

Side Dish: Tabasco Chips

Team NYC

Hill Country Barbecue Market Ash Fulk

Main Dish: Beer Can Game Hen with summer salad

Holy Ground Franco Vlasic, Nathan Lithgow, Tadd Johnson

Main Dish: Smoked Chicken Sandwich with our House Sauce and served with a Spicy Cabbage Slaw

Side Dish: Grilled Peach Salad

il Buco Alimentari e Vineria Garrison Price

Main Dish: Grilled Wagyu Short Rib with aged balsamic, new harvest moriolo olive oil, black garlic, and rosemary

Side dish: Charred Avocado, crushed fava beans, castelvetrano olives, calabrian chili, flowering herbs

OXOMOCO Justin Bazdarich

Main Dish: Pork Cheek Carnitas Taco with Salsa Cruda, Chicharrón, Onion and Cilantro

Side Dish: Guacamole, Smoked Tomato, Queso Fresco

Pig Beach Matt Abdoo

Main Dish: Sticky Honey Glazed Ribs

Baby Back Ribs Seasoned with our Signature Pig Beach BBQ Rub and Brown Sugar, glazed with Honey & Peach Nectar

Side Dish: Potato Salad

P.J. Clarke’s Michael DeFonzo

Main Dish: Pit Beef Sandwich –Charred Beef with Fresh Horseradish Cream and Sliced Onion

Side Dish: Mango & Feta Cheese Salad

Shake Shack Mark Rosati

Main Dishes: BBQ Pulled Pork Burger

Cheeseburger topped with Nieman Ranch Pulled Pork and a Jalapeno Slaw on a fresh Martins Potato Bun

Side Dish: Pie oh My Custard

VANDAL Jonathan Kavourakis

Main Dish: Grilled Chipotle Shrimp

Side Dish: TOMATILLO + ROASTED CORN SALAD with feta cheese, ground cumin, ancho chile, cilantro

Featured Vendors

Backyard Brine Cori Anne & Randy Kopke

-Artisan Pickles

-Dill Death Do Us Part Garlic Dills

-Smokey Siennas Wood Smoked Jalapeno Dills

-BBQ Betty-Lous Sweet, Smokey and a little Spicy

-Turn Up The Beets – Pickled Beets

Whole Le Crepe, Inc Tina Paola

Lemon Berry Crepes with Blueberries and Fresh Whipped Cream