Dan’s Taste of Two Fork 2018 Menu Offers Delicious Bites from Local Chefs

Everybody loves it when someone else cooks dinner, when someone else sets the table, puts on the music and washes the dishes. Come to think of it, everyone loves going out to eat. But where to go? With so many fine establishments across the East End, why not choose all of them!?
All your favorites—and some soon-to-be faves—will be at Dan’s Taste of Two Forks presented by Farrell Building Company and hosted by chef, caterer and award-winning actor David Burtka, on Saturday, July 21 at Fairview Farm in Bridgehampton, located on beautiful Mecox Bay. We’ll see you there!
And now for the menu:
63 South Chill Street Ice Cream Cheryl Platt
Vanilla, Mayan Cacao and Coffee ice creams.
Backyard Brine Cori Anne & Randy Kopke
Pickled Things–Mixed Vegetables, Dill Death Do Us Part–Garlic Dills, Everything–Bread and Butter Chips
Buoy One
Local Corn, Fresh Blue Claw Crab and Black Bean Salad
Calissa Chef Dominic Rice
Hotos Feta, fig jam, sesame seeds, Kataifi phyllo and honey.
Chocology Unlimited Linda Johnson
Dark Chocolate Mousse Tartwith Kentucky Bourbon
Claudio’s Restaurant Chef Eric Kuna
Pan Seared Day Boat Scallop with cioppino broth and summer vegetables.
Events by Peter Ambrose Chef Peter Ambrose
Carolina Low Country Paella and Rocking Moroccan Braised Pork Paella
Fairview Farm at Mecox Meredith’s Famous Pies
Fruit Pies
The Frisky Oyster Chef Robby Beaver
Peconic Gold Oysters Friskafella with garlic chipotle spinach and parmigiano aioli.
The Halyard Chef Bruce Miller
Mini Lobster Sliders
Highway Restaurant & Bar Chef Justin Finney
Thai Green Papaya and Mango Salad
Hudson Blue Crab House Chef Marcel Link
Jumbo Lump Mini Crab Cakes
Insatiable EATS Catering Chef Marco Barrila
Sicilian Meatballs Two Ways – MeatBalls, lamb with fois gras dipping sauce and SeaBalls, local fish with sweet & spicy sauce.
little|red Chef Bob Abrams
Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad with ricotta salata, basil oil and balsamic reduction.
Mademoiselle Patisserie Baker Michelle Gillette Kelly
French Macarons and Petit Fours
The Maidstone Hotel Chef Ian Lowell
Seared Montauk Day Scallop served over local charred corn succotash topped with uni.
Main Road Biscuit Chef Marissa Drago
Buttermilk Biscuits with peach-vanilla jam and vanilla cream.
North Fork Bacon & Smokehouse Pitmaster Patrick J Gaeta
Smoked Brisket Lettuce Wraps with pickled carrot slaw.
North Fork Chocolate Company Chef Steven Amaral
Handcrafted Chocolates and Desserts created with our own signature blend of Belgian chocolate.
North Fork Roasting Co. Chef Jessica Morris
Sunkissed Melon Salad with Mexican mint, dehydrated lime crystals, edible flowers.
The North Fork Table & Inn Chef Stephan Bogardus
Corn Soup with fermented blueberry.
North Sea Tavern Chef Mike Basta
Shrimp Ceviche
Oreya Chef Greg Grossman
Chickpea Panisse: heirloom tomato salad, Meyer lemon aioli, kale gremolata, olive oil.
Port Waterfront Bar and Grill Chef Alexander Williamson
Watermelon Skewers topped with unagi sauce, spicy aioli, crispy garlic and furiake rice seasoning.
The Preston House & Hotel Chef Matty Boudreau
Basil Soaked Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomato Chutney, Zucchini Cup
Red Bar Brasserie Chef Todd Jacobs
Seared Montauk Sea Scallops with fresh thyme, mesclun greens, tomatoes and lemongrass vinaigrette.
Saaz Sameer Mohan, owner
Chicken Tikka Masala, Mix Vegetable Saag, Naan Bread and Basmati Rice
Scarpetta Beach Chef Dane Sayles
Raw Yellowtail with oilio de zenzero and pickled red onion.
Shock Ice Cream Elyse Richman
Carnival Cones: ice cream cones surrounded by clouds of cotton candy and edible glitter.
Shuckers Lobster & Clam Bar Chef John Heaney & Patrick McCormack
Blackened Shuckered Shrimp with guacamole, cucumber, jalapeno relish.
Simons Center Café Chef Eric Werner
Long Island Fluke Ceviche with citrus, watermelon and green peppercorn.
Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More! Chef Arthur Wolf
Slow Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders with pickles and onions.
Southampton Social Club Chef Scott Kampf
Social Club Sushi Roll with scallion, avocado, cucumber, toro, sashimi and wasabi tobiko.
Spiro’s Restaurant Chef Spiro Karachopan
Spiro’s Beef & Lamb Greek Meatballs with tomato, basil, oreganato sauce.
Topping Rose House Chef Drew Hiatt
Local Catch Ceviche: Coconut milk, calamansi gelee, crispy chicharron and shiso and spicy corn cake, marinated tomato.
Union Cantina Chef Scott Kampf
Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos with mango pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado crema and corn tortillas.
With special surprises from Maison Vivienne, Gurney’s Montuak Yacht Club & Resort and 1 North Steakhouse.