Dan’s Taste of Two Fork 2018 Menu Offers Delicious Bites from Local Chefs

Everybody loves it when someone else cooks dinner, when someone else sets the table, puts on the music and washes the dishes. Come to think of it, everyone loves going out to eat. But where to go? With so many fine establishments across the East End, why not choose all of them!?

All your favorites—and some soon-to-be faves—will be at Dan’s Taste of Two Forks presented by Farrell Building Company and hosted by chef, caterer and award-winning actor David Burtka, on Saturday, July 21 at Fairview Farm in Bridgehampton, located on beautiful Mecox Bay. We’ll see you there!

And now for the menu:

63 South Chill Street Ice Cream Cheryl Platt

Vanilla, Mayan Cacao and Coffee ice creams.

Backyard Brine Cori Anne & Randy Kopke

Pickled Things–Mixed Vegetables, Dill Death Do Us Part–Garlic Dills, Everything–Bread and Butter Chips

Buoy One

Local Corn, Fresh Blue Claw Crab and Black Bean Salad

Calissa Chef Dominic Rice

Hotos Feta, fig jam, sesame seeds, Kataifi phyllo and honey.

Chocology Unlimited Linda Johnson

Dark Chocolate Mousse Tartwith Kentucky Bourbon

Claudio’s Restaurant Chef Eric Kuna

Pan Seared Day Boat Scallop with cioppino broth and summer vegetables.

Events by Peter Ambrose Chef Peter Ambrose

Carolina Low Country Paella and Rocking Moroccan Braised Pork Paella

Fairview Farm at Mecox Meredith’s Famous Pies

Fruit Pies

The Frisky Oyster Chef Robby Beaver

Peconic Gold Oysters Friskafella with garlic chipotle spinach and parmigiano aioli.

The Halyard Chef Bruce Miller

Mini Lobster Sliders

Highway Restaurant & Bar Chef Justin Finney

Thai Green Papaya and Mango Salad

Hudson Blue Crab House Chef Marcel Link

Jumbo Lump Mini Crab Cakes

Insatiable EATS Catering Chef Marco Barrila

Sicilian Meatballs Two Ways – MeatBalls, lamb with fois gras dipping sauce and SeaBalls, local fish with sweet & spicy sauce.

little|red Chef Bob Abrams

Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad with ricotta salata, basil oil and balsamic reduction.

Mademoiselle Patisserie Baker Michelle Gillette Kelly

French Macarons and Petit Fours

The Maidstone Hotel Chef Ian Lowell

Seared Montauk Day Scallop served over local charred corn succotash topped with uni.

Main Road Biscuit Chef Marissa Drago

Buttermilk Biscuits with peach-vanilla jam and vanilla cream.

North Fork Bacon & Smokehouse Pitmaster Patrick J Gaeta

Smoked Brisket Lettuce Wraps with pickled carrot slaw.

North Fork Chocolate Company Chef Steven Amaral

Handcrafted Chocolates and Desserts created with our own signature blend of Belgian chocolate.

North Fork Roasting Co. Chef Jessica Morris

Sunkissed Melon Salad with Mexican mint, dehydrated lime crystals, edible flowers.

The North Fork Table & Inn Chef Stephan Bogardus

Corn Soup with fermented blueberry.

North Sea Tavern Chef Mike Basta

Shrimp Ceviche

Oreya Chef Greg Grossman

Chickpea Panisse: heirloom tomato salad, Meyer lemon aioli, kale gremolata, olive oil.

Port Waterfront Bar and Grill Chef Alexander Williamson

Watermelon Skewers topped with unagi sauce, spicy aioli, crispy garlic and furiake rice seasoning.

The Preston House & Hotel Chef Matty Boudreau

Basil Soaked Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomato Chutney, Zucchini Cup

Red Bar Brasserie Chef Todd Jacobs

Seared Montauk Sea Scallops with fresh thyme, mesclun greens, tomatoes and lemongrass vinaigrette.

Saaz Sameer Mohan, owner

Chicken Tikka Masala, Mix Vegetable Saag, Naan Bread and Basmati Rice

Scarpetta Beach Chef Dane Sayles

Raw Yellowtail with oilio de zenzero and pickled red onion.

Shock Ice Cream Elyse Richman

Carnival Cones: ice cream cones surrounded by clouds of cotton candy and edible glitter.

Shuckers Lobster & Clam Bar Chef John Heaney & Patrick McCormack

Blackened Shuckered Shrimp with guacamole, cucumber, jalapeno relish.

Simons Center Café Chef Eric Werner

Long Island Fluke Ceviche with citrus, watermelon and green peppercorn.

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More! Chef Arthur Wolf

Slow Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders with pickles and onions.

Southampton Social Club Chef Scott Kampf

Social Club Sushi Roll with scallion, avocado, cucumber, toro, sashimi and wasabi tobiko.

Spiro’s Restaurant Chef Spiro Karachopan

Spiro’s Beef & Lamb Greek Meatballs with tomato, basil, oreganato sauce.

Topping Rose House Chef Drew Hiatt

Local Catch Ceviche: Coconut milk, calamansi gelee, crispy chicharron and shiso and spicy corn cake, marinated tomato.

Union Cantina Chef Scott Kampf

Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos with mango pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado crema and corn tortillas.

With special surprises from Maison Vivienne, Gurney’s Montuak Yacht Club & Resort and 1 North Steakhouse.