Debra Messing and T.J.Maxx Help Women Embrace Their Individuality

Hamptonite Debra Messing and T.J.Maxx envision a world where all women confidently embrace their individuality, and they’re working hard toward that goal. Now in its second year, The Maxx You Project will host three workshops across the country and a Facebook community for connecting women with one another to create an empowering “shecosystem.”

Despite the fact that every woman has something that makes her special, new research shows that over half of women filter their individuality just to succeed in society. According to a 2017 study conducted by Dr. Serena Chen, Professor of Psychology at the University of California Berkeley, 75% of women say that when they see others being true to who they are, they’re inspired to do the same.

Messing is the first to contribute to the “shecosystem,” attributing her ability to embrace her own individuality to the women she’s met along the way. “I’m really lucky to have so many women in my life who live as their true, authentic selves,” said Messing in the release. “From pursuing my career to starting a family, I’ve looked to those inspiring women as part of my own community. They didn’t get to where they are alone, and neither have I. I want to pass it on.”

It’s important that women are reminded to love their own quirks, just as much as they admire others for being confident in their own idiosyncrasies. “Research shows that many women celebrate individuality in others – but not in themselves,” said Dr. Chen. “When women are true to themselves, they report stronger, more satisfying relationships. They were happier (96%), more successful (87%) and less stressed (89%) when they embraced who they are as individuals.”

The one-day workshops will be held in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York City and feature intimate talks, keynote speakers and networking opportunities. The New York date is set for Thursday, September 20, and the deadline to apply is August 26. Potential applicants must visit maxxyouproject.com and provide some basic information as well as an answer to the question: When do you feel like your most authentic self and what stops you from being that person all the time? The celebrity host for the event has not been announced at this time.

“I’m so excited to partner with T.J.Maxx on The Maxx You Project to give women a chance to discover who they truly are,” Messing added. Visit the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/2067601590231763/ for a healthy dose of confidence.