Dominic Rice Cooks Lobster Bucatini on ‘Good Day New York’ Wednesday

Chef Dominic Rice of Calissa in Water Mill will be appearing on FOX’s Good Day New York on Wednesday, July 18, at approximately 9:40 a.m. He’ll be leading a live cooking demonstration, making lobster bucatini with confit fennel, tomato, Aleppo pepper and mint, and talking about our upcoming Taste of Two Forks event.

Rice was a competitor in last year’s GrillHampton competition, a featured chef at this year’s Rosé Soirée and will also be featured at this year’s Taste of Two Forks. The latter event, which takes place this Saturday spotlights the bounty of both the North and South Forks, featuring tastings from countless top restaurants, chefs and purveyors. Hosted by celebrity chef, caterer and award-winning actor David Burtka, with entertainment provided by DJ Phresh, the event is sure to be a huge hit.

As a featured chef, Rice prides himself on taking advantage of the East End’s “bounty of produce, meats and seafood” and loves using local ingredients at the peak of the season. With this in mind, lobster bucatini is the perfect choice for a mid-summer meal. Self-described as the “Mikonos in the Hamptons,” Rice’s restaurant, Calissa, focuses on a variety of Greek dishes and boasts one of the largest selections of rosé in the Hamptons. Now in its second year, Calissa’s farm-to-table approach, live music and upbeat cuisine have proved very popular, and Rice is excited for what’s yet to come.

Tune in to FOX before 9:40 a.m. tomorrow morning to see Rice showcase his skills and to hear what he has to say about Dan’s Taste of Two Forks. It’s sure to be a great segment!

Dan’s Taste of Two Forks, presented by Farrell Building Company takes place on Saturday, July 21 at Fairview Farm in Bridgehampton, on beautiful Mecox Bay. GA tickets are $195 and grant you access to all you can eat and drink 7:30–10 p.m. VIP tickets are $295, which includes early entrance, access to the exclusive waterfront lounge featuring special treats and more! Tickets always sell out, so buy NOW at DansTasteofSummer.com.