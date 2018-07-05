East End Kids Event Highlights: July 5–11, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, July 5–11.

Sandcastle Building Contest

July 8, 1 p.m.

The contest directly follows the free family concert at the Perlman Music Program, located on nearby Shore Road. Judging will be held at 3:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available, as well as several family-friendly raffle prizes. $20 per family, which includes a free sand pail and shovel for each child. All ages welcome.

Crescent Beach, Crescent Beach Road, Shelter Island. 877-893-2290, shelterislandchamber.org

More Independence Day Fireworks

July 5–July 14, times vary

If the Fourth of July came and went before your family had a chance to catch a fireworks show, you’re in luck. The East End has several places to watch in the coming week, including Riverhead on the fifth, Wading River on the sixth, Shelter Island and Amagansett on the seventh and East Hampton all the way on July 14.

Check out our South Fork and North Fork Independence Day fireworks viewing guides.

Equine Rescue Summer Fun Day

July 8, 11 a.m.

Head over to Spirit’s Promise for a day of fun for the whole family. Enjoy games for the kids, vendors, a food truck and tours of the farm. Line dancing lessons will be offered in the barn by DJ Lady T from noon to 2:00 p.m. $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under at the gate. All proceeds go to the horses.

Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue, 2746 Sound Ave, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromiserescue.org

East Quogue Village Green Summer Concert Series: Gypsy

July 10, 7 p.m.

Come hear the music of Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac performed by their tribute band, Gypsy, on the East Quogue Village Green. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets and let the kids run around and dance on the green or play on the fenced-in playground. There will also be two ice cream trucks. Free.

East Quogue Village Green, Corner of Montauk Highway and Lewis Road, East Quogue, 631-653-3911, eqcivic.com

Interactive Snow White & the Seven Dwarves

July 11, 5 p.m.

The classic story of Snow White comes to life in this hilarious production with bad apples, little men with big hearts and short tempers, and as always, with audience members in the main parts. As part of Guild Hall’s annual summer KidFEST, this production by Dufflebag Theatre is sure to be a hit. $18 for adults, $14 for kids.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton, 6313240806, guildhall.org