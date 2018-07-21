GrillHampton 2018 Brought Big Wins, Great Eats and Epic Music Friday

Dan’s GrillHampton presented by NY Prime Beef was a smashing success on Friday night, July 20. The first event of Dan’s Hamptons Media’s biggest Taste of Summer weekend offered the sold out crowd an evening of fun and flavors at beautiful Fairview Farm on Mecox Bay in Bridgehampton.

The foodie celebration of summer and East End cuisine continues tonight, Saturday, July 21, at the eighth annual Dan's Taste of Two Forks presented by Farrell Building, hosted by David Burtka!

The Preston House & Hotel chef Matty Boudreau won the GrillHampton Blue Moon People’s Choice Award, taking home a major trophy for the second consecutive year. Last year, with Baron’s Cove, Boudreau won the Judges’ Choice. This time the people voted for his epic, melt-in-your-mouth smoked brisket with lobster butter and avocado corn salad—a next level surf and turf of sorts. Unfortunately for locals, this was the only win for Team Hamptons, but Boudreau held his trophy high with pride.

Chefs from the Hamptons and NYC will definitely be gunning for Boudreau’s trophy next year. Let’s hope he’s prepared for the challenge!

Our panel of celebrity judges—including Adam Richman, David Burke, Julia Collin Davison, Salvatore DiBenedetto and Josh Tanner—gave the NY Prime Beef Judge’s Choice Award to il Buco Alimentari e Vineria chef Garrison Price of Team NYC.

Price made a fabulous Grilled Wagyu Short Rib with aged balsamic, new harvest moriolo olive oil, black garlic, and rosemary with charred avocado, crushed fava beans, castelvetrano olives, calabrian chili, flowering herbs. It was a well-deserved triumph!

Finally, Team New York won the T-Mobile Team Award, putting the night’s majority wins to our neighbors to the west. And we wholeheartedly congratulate them on a job well done.

Of course GrillHampton isn’t just about who won trophies. The real winners are the folks who ate, drank and enjoyed all the bounty and luscious libations from a wide array of chefs, restaurants and purveyors, not to mention a host of additional surprises and goodies.

Here are some of our favorite moments and observations from the evening’s festivities.

Billy Joel‘s band members Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot took to the GrillHampton stage and absolutely crushed it! Guests went wild, dancing, cheering and swaying as the band played The Joel’s greatest hits, as well as some other classics, including a rousing performance of Aerosmith’s “Dream On.” DelGuidice concluded the show with “Piano Man,” much to the delight of all in attendance.

The sunset over Mecox Bay was truly magical at Fairview Farm, and VIP guests had a front row seat from the exclusive Waterfront Lounge, which was bigger than last year. White cushy everything–yes please!

Here’s hoping VANDAL chef Johnathan Kavourakis gives it out the recipe for his tomatillo and roasted corn side dish. No, seriously, how much do you want for it? The Grilled Chipotle Shrimp was also a clear winner that definitely added some valuable points to Team NYC’s total.

Pig Beach chef Matt Abdoo made Sticky Honey Glazed Ribs to die for. Another winner for Team NYC!

An annual favorite, Shake Shack went big this year, dropping a full sized BBQ Pulled Pork Burger with pulled pork and slaw atop a beef burger. Was it their plan to fill guests up with so much goodness we had no room for the competition?

Even the greatest potato chip flavor ever created by man—dill pickle—takes a back seat to Topping Rose House’s Tabasco Chips, which made a perfect side to Drew Hiatt‘s Lobster Sliders on squid ink brioche buns.

Speaking of taters, the Truffled French Fries from Southampton Social Club were hot AND fabulous!

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is so smooth one could drink it all night long! Oh wait, quite a few people did. Others found their flavor with Diplomatico rum, the excellently orange Aperol Spritz, Woodford Reserve Kentucky bourbon whiskey and much more.

Bai water and infusions by the bay kept guests hydrated, healthy and wise. The Bai Bubbles Bolivia Black Cherry sparkling antioxidant infusion was a favorite. We saw a number of people digging deep in the ice to find this flavor.

The Margarita Bar by Union Cantina was the place to be if you like margaritas, bars, unions or cantinas. It was fun and free-wheeling! That was one long, strong Blood Orange Margarita…and the Mango was not bad at all! Life in the Hamptons is rimmed with salt!

Turn coat! Chef Nick Dwoskin of Holy Ground competed for Team NYC BUT HE’S ORIGINALLY FROM SAG HARBOR! And he credits his time working at Channing Daughters Winery, Bay Burger and the Beacon for fueling his foodie fanaticism. There’s just no denying it: Their smoked chicken was beyond-beyond.

Pretty sure ANYTHING wrapped in a thin pastry by Whole Le Crepe, Inc. would be delish, and the Lemon Berry Crepe was a nice, sweet change from the mostly meaty fare.

Mochi Ice Cream brought another sweet treat, and everyone loved the authentic Japanese confection made from pounded sticky rice.

We enjoyed testing out a spa from Harbor Hot Tubs. Turned out it was actually someone’s pickup truck. What happens in the Hamptons… And who could forget the talented Samantha Slithers showing off her hula hoop skills.

After spending the last month watching a thrilling and historic World Cup, how much fun was it to watch that guy in a French soccer jersey celebrate by winning several games at the foosball table—he even scored a goal while sipping a Corona! Blue Moon and Corona provided the suds, and what would a barbecue be without beer?

Speaking of foosball, we definitely saw Lufthansa Heist author Daniel Simone playing against his wife Brenda in the California Closets fun zone, just outside the tent. Guests also challenged each other in intense games of corn hole all night.

Who knew rosé on ice would be twice as nice? Rosé Piscine is specifically made to be served over ice. It was a nice way to cool down on a warm evening.

Forget those plain-old mass-produced pickles you buy at the grocery store. One taste of Backyard Brine’s Smokey Siennas, wood-smoked jalapeno dills, and you’ll be wondering what you’ve been doing with your pickle-loving life. The local gourmet pickle purveyors offered a total of four options, including the yummy “Turn Up the Beets,” which complimented the meat dishes beautifully.

NYC’s Oxomoco drew people in with their striking tie-dyed tablecloth, but we stayed for the delectable Pork Cheek Carnitas Tacos by chef Justin Bazdarich.



On the way out, satiated guests couldn’t help making room for irresistible chocolate covered ice cream from the Hampton Chocolate Factory truck. Every bite was worth it.

