Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef 2018 Guide

East Enders love to grill. But you know what’s even better? Having some of the best, most talented chefs from the East End and New York locked in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event where you—yes, you—are a judge. What’ll make the cut at Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef tonight at Fairview Farm at Mecox? You’ll have to be there to vote. But to make the most informed decision, you should learn everything you can about the chefs, menu, judges, entertainment and tickets.

THE CHEFS

The best chefs from the East End have gathered to face off against their culinary rivals from the city. Each chef brings their unique flavor to the table tonight, and that applies to more than their cooking. Ash Fulk was born and raised in California, while Garrison Price hails from Chicago. Matty Boudreau is a diehard Red Sox fan. Jennilee Morris was mentored by the late Gerry Hayden. The list goes on. Click through the names in blue to learn more about these interesting culinary masters.

TEAM HAMPTONS

Grace & Grit Jennilee Morris

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa Dane Sayles

Noah’s on the Road Justin Schwartz

North Fork Bacon & Smokehouse Patrick Gaeta

Rooted Hospitality Group (RUMBA / Cowfish / RHUM) Erick Jones

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More! Arthur Wolf

The Preston House and Hotel Matty Boudreau

Topping Rose House Drew Hiatt

TEAM NYC

Hill Country Barbecue Market Ash Fulk

Holy Ground Franco Vlasic, Nathan Lithgow, Tadd Johnson

il Buco Alimentari e Vineria Garrison Price

OXOMOCO Justin Bazdarich

Pig Beach Matt Abdoo

P.J. Clarke’s Michael DeFonzo

Shake Shack Mark Rosati

VANDAL Jonathan Kavourakis

The menu is incredibly diverse and features a wide variety of meats, everything from pork to lobster to game hen. Highlights include pit beef sandwiches, grilled chipotle shrimp, chicken bada bing and smoked tuna with pineapple. Artisan pickles and lemon berry crepes prepared by Tina Paola from Whole le Crepe will also be available all night. To wash it all down there will be plenty of beer, wine and thirst-quenching Bai Water. Click the large, blue text above to check out the full menu.

In addition to guests voting for their favorite team, the five celebrity judges will determine who the singular top chef of the night is. This year’s selection panel includes TV personality, culinary traveler, cook and author Adam Richman; founder and host of The Grubfather Salvatore DiBenedetto; ESquared Hospitality restaurateur David Burke; America’s Test Kitchen host Julia Collin Davison; and New York Prime Beef Partner Josh Tanner. Click the large, blue text above to read more about the judges, or check out our interview with Richman.

Located at scenic Fairview Farm (19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton) overlooking Mecox Bay, the fun kicks off at 7 p.m. for VIPs (8 p.m. for GA) and concludes at 10:30 p.m. The evening’s entertainment is none other than Mike Delguidice & Big Shot, whose frontman is a rhythm guitarist and vocalist for Billy Joel’s band. Earlier this week he performed alongside Joel in his 100th Madison Square Garden show, and now he’s gracing the Hamptons with his incredible sound. Check out our interview with Delguidice by clicking the large, blue text above.

THE TICKETS

Tickets to GrillHampton are all sold out, but there are still a limited amount of tickets to tomorrow’s monumental tasting event, Dan’s Taste of Two Forks hosted by David Burtka, available at DansTasteofSummer.com. A portion of proceeds from both events will benefit All For The East End (AFTEE), a 501(c)(3) that showcases and provides support to the more-than 1,000 charity organizations in the five East End towns. If you purchased VIP tickets before they sold out, you gain admission to the Waterfront Lounge with special treats and more!