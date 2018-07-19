Hamptons Event Highlights: July 20–24, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, July 20–24.

EDITOR’S PICK

Dan’s GrillHampton & Taste of Two Forks Weekend

July 20, 7:30 p.m.; July 21, 8 p.m.

The biggest weekend on the Hamptons calendar has arrived. On Friday, GrillHampton pits top chefs from NYC and the Hamptons against each other for the ultimate cook-off and tasting event, featuring music by Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot—Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel! Tickets $99, VIP $175.

The excitement continues on Saturday with Taste of Two Forks, hosted by chef, caterer and award-winning actor David Burtka. Witness the bounty of the East End, featuring tastings from top restaurants; local wines, beers and craft cocktails; and entertainment by DJ Phresh. Tickets $195, VIP $295.

VIP tickets to both events include early access, admission to the Waterfront Lounge, exclusive food and drinks and more! A portion of proceeds benefit All For The East End (AFTEE), a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides support to over 1,000 East End charities.

Fairview Farm at Mecox, 19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton. DansTasteofSummer.com

Montauk Ocean Swim Challenge

July 21, 6 a.m.

The 10th annual Montauk swim challenge benefits the Montauk Playhouse Community Center Foundation in its efforts to build a cultural arts and aquatic center. 5K swim $55 in advance, $70 day of. One-mile $40 in advance, $55 day of. Half-mile $25 in advance, $40 day of.

Ditch Plains Beach, 545 East Lake Drive, Montauk. montaukplayhouse.org/oceanswim

East Hampton Antiques Show

July 21–22, 10 a.m.

Now in its 12th year, this popular East End antiquing event features a wide variety of rare treasures, gorgeous art and light bites by Bostwick’s & Debbie Geppert Events Catering Company. Admission to the antiques show is $10, with 9 a.m. early buying available on Saturday for $20.

Mulford Farm, 10 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org

Artists Love Movies: “Boom for Real”

July 22, 6 p.m.

Sara Driver presents her film Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michael Basquiat. The documentary follows his pre-fame life and the impact that New York City, its people and the sociopolitical movements of the era impacted his art. Driver will conduct a Q&A after the film. $10 donation suggested.

Pierson High School, 200 Jermain Avenue, Sag Harbor. sagharborpartnership.org

Max von Essen at WHBPAC

July 22, 8 p.m.

Currently starring in the hit Broadway production of Anastasia, the ever-talented tenor returns home to grace the beach stage. Joining him is none other than singer/pianist and mainstay of the NYC cabaret scene, Billy Stritch. Combined, the two promise an evening of bliss for the ears. Tickets $51–$71.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Pianofest Concert

July 23, 6 p.m.

This summer, Pianofest highlights its current roster of 24 brilliant artists in concert. Tickets are $20 per person at the door. Students free. All concerts are followed by receptions to meet the artists and mingle with fellow Hamptonites. The next concert takes place at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in East Hampton on July 25.

Avram Theater, 239 Montauk Highway, Southampton. 631-329-9115, pianofest.com

Roses Grove Band at Stephen Talkhouse

July 24, 8 p.m.

This group of like-minded musicians shares a common love and appreciation for the improvisational spirit found within the music of the Grateful Dead. A wide range of influences among the band members brings a fresh interpretation to a musical form that has inspired generations. Tickets $10.

The Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com